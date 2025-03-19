Vardinon and Naaman launch Passover 2025 collections

Dudi Cohen, CEO of Extra Retail, and Sigal Oron, CEO of Naaman and Vardinon Division, launched the holiday collections of the leading lifestyle brands, Vardinon and Naaman, this week.

The lavish event, held at the Valley Hall in Kfar Saba, was attended by Chef Assaf Granit, the professional consultant and brand ambassador of Naaman, who has been accompanying the brand for seven years. He is also behind one of Naaman's cookware series, which he developed together with the brand’s experts.

During the presentation of Naaman's collection, Oron stated: "The kitchen has long been much more than just a place to cook—it is a creative space where colors, materials, and styles blend into a complete and exciting experience. This understanding guides us in developing innovative solutions for our customers. For Passover, we are proud to introduce a collection that brings a culinary revolution, allowing everyone to bring their personal style to the kitchen and dining table—with greater efficiency and energy savings, enhanced health and convenience, and more color than ever before."

Vardinon spring-summer 2025 collection (credit: PR)

Naaman continues to expand its cookware department with innovative pot and pan series designed to elevate the kitchen and hosting experience. All are of premium quality and feature trendy colors that add flair and elegance to any cooking session. Beyond advanced technology and outstanding performance, Naaman’s cookware is designed to be served directly at the table, seamlessly integrating with serving and hosting essentials. Thus, they are not only functional kitchen tools but also aesthetic elements that enhance the holiday table's look with elegance and inspiration.

The new series, now available in stores and online, include:

Caserola Series, designed and developed in collaboration with Chef Assaf Granit.

Lux Series, a stunning pastel-colored collection with detachable handles, combining inspiring design with maximum functionality.

Bright&Clear Series, fully compatible with induction stoves, featuring a unique lid with a steam vent and two closing modes—airtight or convenient pouring without lifting the lid. The lid can also be conveniently placed on the pot via a designated handle slot.

Trinket Cast Aluminum Series, in an exclusive champagne shade, with an innovative and smart addition—the lid’s unique structure allows for easy placement of the cooking spoon, keeping the workspace clean and tidy.

If there’s one thing that transforms a meal into a true celebration, it’s table design. In its Spring-Summer 2025 collection, Naaman continues to lead the hosting world, launching new and exciting tableware series that bring chic and uniqueness to the dining table. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

This season’s innovations combine 3D textures, bold patterns, natural designs, and eclectic styles, while also ensuring practicality and ease of use for everyday dining. The diverse new collections cater to the latest trends in table design and hosting, including:

Porcelain tableware with delicate embossing

Animal textures combined with botanical elements

Rustic, nostalgic enamelware

Printed melamine tableware for fresh, summery outdoor hosting

Additionally, the Maxwell & Williams collection, from the leading Australian design house, offers exquisite hosting and art pieces in exclusive designs.

Naaman - Bright&Clear Series, fully compatible with induction stoves, featuring a unique lid with a steam vent and two closing modes (credit: PR) During the event, Gil Gershon, Head of Marketing and E-commerce at Naaman and Vardinon Division, stated:"We are excited to launch Vardinon's holiday collection, which was born out of a passion for storytelling. This collection brings not only style but also quality of life, as wellness, health, and sleep improvement are at the core of every product we create."

At the heart of the collection, characterized by soft and inviting color tones, lies a unique concept—creating a holistic home experience that blends premium quality, advanced technology, and refined style.

With a wide range of home styling products—including luxurious bedding, plush towels, and a variety of bathroom accessories, as well as an extensive selection of pillows and blankets—a clear, harmonious, and authentic design language is established. Each item is meticulously designed with special attention to details such as delicate tie ribbons, floral embroidery, rich lace, and unique stitching finishes.

By incorporating a mix of colors, textures, and prints, the Mix & Match method allows for creative freedom and design flexibility, enabling everyone to decorate their home exactly to their personal taste while staying in line with the latest interior design trends.

Vardinon - (credit: PR) Vardinon's latest collection is groundbreaking, introducing a new era in blankets and towels, featuring advanced technologies, natural fabrics that promote skin and sleep health, unique designs, and an especially rich color palette.

The ultimate star of the towel line is the Exclusive Pro Series—towels with a minimalist-classic design, woven with Zero Twist yarns for phenomenal absorption and a soft, caressing touch. Additionally, the plush jacquard towels, known for their impressive absorption, stand out with the innovative Yarn Dye technology, where threads are dyed before weaving, ensuring high durability and maintaining their beauty even after many washes.

The collection also surprises with a wide selection of summer blankets, perfect for enhancing bedrooms, living rooms, and even outdoor seating areas in gardens or balconies. These blankets are woven using various techniques, including:

Open-weave, airy muslin cotton blankets with ruffled edges

Soft and cozy jersey blankets

Luxurious satin blankets

Embroidered cotton blankets with delicate floral patterns and light filling

Microfiber blankets with rich floral designs

Together, these elements create a perfectly curated design story, giving homes the unique look and feel they truly deserve.

Holiday Promotions