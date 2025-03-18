It's no wonder this chocolate is driving Israel crazy

Para Crunch Lemon-Flavored Chocolate, Elite

It’s still unclear whether this is a prank or an intentional move, but the local candy giant has somewhat bewildered us all with its new winter release.

This is Para Crunch Lemon-Flavored Chocolate, a limited edition (of course) that combines white chocolate, biscuit, and lemon-flavored cream into a square (100g) snack that is crispy and creamy, sweet and tangy, and a clear homage to lemon wafers, which, at their peak, have been known to drive a wedge between loving families. No less. Those who avoid it won’t come near, while those who love it will rightfully pounce. Basic Series, Machsanei Hashuk (credit: Machsanei Hashuk)

The price surge hitting us from all sides has led the large supermarket chain to take a natural and rational step (in sane countries), which is unusual and exceptional (in ours).

Thus, the Basic series by Machsanei Hashuk was born, offering common consumer products at prices that are guaranteed to be dozens of percentage points lower than the average. This statement, by the way, is reflected in the price being printed directly on the product itself as a form of commitment. In times when it’s hard to find prices even in sticker format, this is even more impressive.

The launch includes twenty products, including canned tomatoes (NIS 10.90 for a pack of three), fabric softener (NIS 6.90 per liter), mini crackers (NIS 3.90 for 200g), hair shampoo (NIS 6.90 per liter), peanut snack (pack of ten for NIS 7.90), pretzels (NIS 3.90 for 300g), and cornflakes (NIS 8.90 for a 500g pack).

The series is designed in simple, basic white and does exactly what it promises to do—bring daily staple products, which we’ve grown used to buying at skyrocketing prices, back to their original starting point. Sanity, it turns out, still exists around us.

Starting the Day, Roladin (credit: ASSAF KARELA) Starting the Day, Roladin (credit: ASSAF KARELA)

The giant bakery chain—105 branches and counting—is extending its Hanukkah momentum into an ambitious breakfast initiative, starting with an awareness campaign and moving deep into its shelves and coffee cups.

"Starting the Day at Roladin" is a motto that explains itself, aimed at reinforcing your decision to have your first coffee outside the house. The means: pastries and sandwiches, pistachio or sticky caramel rolls, yeast and crunch treats, flaky croissants, plenty of chocolate delights and crème pâtissière, and, of course, the coffee itself—Italian, and very Israeli. Biraghi Cheeses, Agat&D (credit: Agat&D)

Biraghi Cheeses, Agat&D

The major importer of alcohol and food is bringing an excellent Italian brand straight to waiting refrigerators.

The cheeses from Biraghi have been produced for nine decades in Italy’s Piedmont region, striving for local authenticity, expertise, and, of course, great taste. Their leading product line has arrived here for now, featuring Gran Biraghi 30% Parmesan in various forms (grated in 100g packs, 100g snack packs, cubes in 250g containers, thin and regular slices, and also wedges), with deep, smoky undertones and great versatility in sandwiches, salads, pasta dishes, and heartier winter recipes. Price: NIS 21.90-26.90. Beautea Green Tea, Wissotzky (credit: Courtesy Wissotzky Tea Company)

Beautea Green Tea, Wissotzky

The local tea company is deepening its connection to the wellness and lifestyle world with a limited edition that aims to bring health and self-care into our cups—and our lives.

Wissotzky’s Beautea is a green tea rich in antioxidants, containing calendula and chamomile, and boasting 0.8 mg of zinc per cup as part of its goal to contribute to skin and hair health. The taste, for its part, offers a relatively mild experience of raspberry-rose, gentle tartness, and an overall sense of a mid-day break. Price: NIS 25.90-27.90. Health Snacks, Dukan (credit: Dukan)

Health Snacks, Dukan

And next to the tea, still in the realm of health: The large French brand expands local possibilities, naturally settling onto the shelves of major supermarket chains here.

Dukan’s snack series was created in line with the dietary principles of Dr. Pierre Dukan and is based on oat bran. It includes seven varieties—oat bran and coconut cookies, oat bran and chocolate chip cookies, oat bran and hazelnut cookies, dark chocolate-coated biscuit fingers, oat bran and chia seed cookies, a snack pack with red fruits and oat bran coated in chocolate, and an oat bran almond-flavored chocolate-coated snack pack—all of which explicitly avoid white flour and white sugar.

The cookies, true to their philosophy, maintain the right texture and don’t shy away from a mild chocolate indulgence. They are indeed quite filling and quickly make you realize that this time, you’ll settle for a smaller portion than usual—until next time, of course.