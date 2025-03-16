What will you drink? The King David lounge reopens with a cocktail bar

El Al Airlines reopened the renovated King David lounge at Ben Gurion Airport after undergoing a significant upgrade. The lounge serves the airline’s premium-class passengers and high-tier frequent flyer members.

The renovation includes new furniture, the addition of a bar, upgraded workspaces, and replacing carpets with parquet flooring. As part of the changes, the airline has also improved seating arrangements to provide passengers with greater privacy.

"We believe that the customer’s flight experience begins on the ground," said Oren Cohen Butansky, El Al's VP of Customer Experience and Service. According to him, the company is also planning to begin upgrading another lounge soon—the TOP customer lounge.

The architectural firm responsible for the renovation, Orly Shrem Architects, designed the space to include a variety of seating options—from quiet corners to more open areas. On the upper floor, private work capsules have been added, allowing passengers to work in relative quiet.

One of the most significant innovations is a new bar, created in collaboration with the BELLBOY Group, led by Ariel Leizgold. The bar offers five specially crafted cocktails inspired by the airline’s key destinations—New York, Tokyo, London, Paris, and Berlin.

Additionally, the company partnered with Nespresso to provide coffee in the lounge and installed new coffee machines on-site. In terms of food, the menu remains largely unchanged.

The upgrade also included the installation of additional USB and power outlets throughout the lounge, allowing passengers to charge their electronic devices conveniently.