A romantic destination that Israelis are missing is just an hour from Tel Aviv

The new destination for a romantic getaway is right under our noses – in Acre. For those who arrive, they will find luxurious suites in ancient buildings, a chef meal on a balcony with the sound of the sea waves, a Levantine meal in an Ottoman knightly atmosphere, walks through magical alleys and the renovated harbor, and an abundance of museums and activities that can be easily found on the Treasures of the Galilee website.

Our choice for accommodation was Akotika, a romantic and indulgent boutique hotel. The hotel’s suites are hidden among the picturesque alleys, each with its own character combining the ancient with the modern. The original features, some from the 16th century, are evident in the ancient buildings, which combine arches, stone, and long windows typical of the Old City of Acre. All the suites are equipped with modern luxuries such as flat-screen TVs with Netflix, espresso machines, rain showers, and more. Liwa (credit: Aya Ben Azri)

When planning, keep in mind that choosing between the suites is difficult. There is a suite with an indoor plunge pool, suites with enormous bathtubs in different shapes and sizes, one with a stone waterfall shower, a Jacuzzi, hanging rocking chairs, a balcony, and a front-row sea view, and more. We stayed in the Ottoman suite, 35 square meters, covered entirely with hewn stone with arches and magical lighting. A huge, indulgent bathtub, a bathroom with a special sink, a rain shower, river stones, and underfloor heating. It's hard to describe how unique and romantic this suite is, and once we entered, we just didn’t want to leave.

Akotika has an intimate lobby, a private lounge, and a small spa with a pampering selection of treatments performed by excellent therapists, which will soon expand to include a variety of facilities. The highlight, in my opinion, is its stunning rooftop overlooking the western wall of Acre and the sea. Most of the year, you can sit here facing the sunset and listen to the waves. It’s a dream! However, to reach it, you'll need to climb a steep staircase, but if you're unable to do so, know that an elevator is planned. The rooftop hosts Liwa Restaurant.

Liwa is a chef's restaurant specializing in raw fish in the Acre style. The menu changes according to the season and market availability but always includes salads, a selection of raw fish, hot fish dishes, and a vegan option. The dishes are meticulously crafted with fresh ingredients and local interpretations. The tuna steak I ate here was one of the best I've had. Liwa also serves an excellent breakfast in the Acre style, right on the front row by the sea. Don’t miss sitting on the balcony, even if it’s a little chilly or hot – the view is stunning! The restaurant is also open to non-hotel guests and is kosher under the supervision of "Tzohar." Reservations are required.

Akotika: 04-6511663, 052-245-6731, Liwa: 04-861-7437. Acre Walls (credit: TALY SHARON)

A Tour in Acre

The advantage of the Old Acre is that you don't need a car at all. You can park upon arrival and reach anywhere on foot within 10 minutes. From Akotika, you can walk to the newly renovated alleys, the market, the harbor, and the main attractions of Acre – the Knights’ Halls, the Hammam, the Templar tunnels, and other sites. My recommendations this time include three lesser-known or recently renovated sites: The renovated Old Acre Harbor, the Al-Farasha House, and the Treasures in the Wall Museum.

It’s always been fun to stroll around Acre’s harbor, but now it’s even more enjoyable because it has been completely renovated. All the sidewalks along the pier have been replaced, with benches installed at varying heights overlooking the bay. At the end of the pier, there is a giant wind bell. Walk to the end, sit quietly, and listen – it’s magical! Bayt Al-Farasha (credit: Courtesy of Otsrot HaGalil)

Acre is famous for its culinary scene. If you're interested in learning how to cook local Acrean dishes, sign up for a cooking workshop at the Al-Farasha House. The Al-Farasha House is located just a few steps away from Akotika. The entrance is adorned with a photo exhibition by the founder and owner, Kati Raff, featuring local residents, including Meir and Tamar Davidson, who established Akotika and still live here. "Farasha" means butterfly, and the idea behind the name is the butterfly effect, where a big change can start from small things. The purpose of Al-Farasha House is to foster cultural connections between locals and visitors through food and cooking, providing employment and empowering local Acrean women.

Various activities take place here, and you can find more details on the Al-Farasha website or by calling 04-625-5551, 052-609-2996. Otsarot B'Homa (credit: TALY SHARON)

Treasures in the Wall Museum

The Treasures in the Wall Museum is an ethnographic museum. It’s one of the lesser-known places for visitors. In my opinion, it’s one of the most interesting and moving. It’s located right inside the eastern wall, in what was the Ottoman officer’s residence. The museum has an amazing collection of ancient exhibits, including complete workshops from the past – blacksmith, carpenter, jeweler, pharmacist, and more. There’s a collection of old tools like Primus stoves, vintage cooking utensils, toys, and other items. It’s interesting to see both ancient exhibits and those from the last century, many of which some of us remember from our childhood. It’s worth noting that the museum was established through volunteer work and donations by collectors Dan Hortman and Michael Loriya. The entrance fee to the Treasures in the Wall Museum is symbolic, and it’s included in the combined ticket for Acre.

Upon exiting the museum, you can stroll through the well-maintained Wall Park and admire the remnants of the wall and the cannons that decorate it. After visiting the museum, if you’re a little hungry, you can cross the road to the Roots Restaurant located in the Knights’ Halls complex. Roots Restaurant (credit: Oz Ohayon)

Roots Restaurant

Roots is a high-level Levantine kosher restaurant combining authentic Acrean dining with boutique event hosting. The restaurant is located in an ancient building in the Knights’ Halls complex, featuring a high ceiling with stone arches and large chandeliers, creating an experiential atmosphere. The menu includes appetizers like eggplant sinia, fatair, stuffed grape leaves, cigar kibbeh, and more. I recommend ordering the meze platter, which includes a selection of dips (including hummus), bread, grape leaves, and kibbeh. It’s beautifully presented in the center of the table. The special dishes here include Acrean Musakhan, Moghrabiya, Ottoman kebab, Shibrak, lamb Mansaf, stuffed dishes, and also more familiar dishes like ribeye steak and fish. The signature recommended dish is slow-cooked lamb shoulder served with Jerusalem artichokes, Maftoul, and vegetables.

Roots Restaurant, kosher, 04-884-8040

Taly Sharon is a tourism blogger; feel free to follow her on Instagram.