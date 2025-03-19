Who needs to fly to Vegas? A City Hall-style wedding ceremony now in Israel

New Family Organization Launches a Groundbreaking Service: Civil Wedding and Legal Registration in One Event

For the first time in Israel, couples who choose to marry outside the religious framework can enjoy a festive and dignified wedding ceremony that also includes legal recognition—all under one roof and in a single event. New Family, an organization that has been advocating for relationship rights in Israel for years, is launching an innovative service that combines a civil wedding ceremony with immediate legal registration, offering an egalitarian, personal, and orderly marriage experience.

A Civil Wedding Without Unnecessary Bureaucracy

Until now, couples who opted out of a religious wedding had to go through separate legal procedures alongside the celebratory ceremony they arranged for themselves. Now, New Family’s new service eliminates this separation, allowing them to experience this meaningful life event with family and friends—while also obtaining full legal status.

In a specially designated venue in Tel Aviv, modeled after the European City Hall system, couples can get married in a personal and intimate ceremony in the presence of loved ones. Within just one hour, they can also complete the legal documentation process, granting them all the rights of legally recognized partners.

Who Is This Service For?

The service is intended for any couple who cannot or does not wish to marry through the Rabbinate—whether secular couples, partners of different religions, LGBTQ+ couples, or anyone who simply prefers a ceremony free of religious elements. It’s also ideal for those who don’t plan months in advance and are looking for a quick and convenient solution. All that’s needed is to bring identification documents, sign a legal affidavit—and the wedding is underway.

Attorney Irit Rosenblum, founder and CEO of New Family, explains: "Couples have the right to choose how they want to experience their wedding. Our new service provides a dignified, simple, and equal solution for anyone who wishes to formalize their relationship outside the religious framework and enjoy full legal recognition." A wedding without a rabbi (credit: AI)

Pioneers in Family Rights in Israel

Founded in 1998, New Family is considered a trailblazing organization in family rights in Israel. Among its achievements is the creation of the ‘Partnership Certificate,’ a revolutionary civil solution for couples who cannot or do not wish to marry through the Rabbinate. This certificate grants couples legal status as common-law partners, with legal recognition that entitles them to rights with the state, National Insurance, the healthcare system, tax authorities, and more.

How Does It Work?

Arrive at the organization’s offices at 16 Tiumkin Street, Tel Aviv

Bring identification documents

Sign a legal affidavit

Celebrate a civil wedding in a festive atmosphere with family and friends

The service costs NIS 1,950, including full legal coverage.

Couples who want an egalitarian, intimate, and legal wedding can now enjoy all of this in one place—without unnecessary delays and without compromising on how they wish to formalize their relationship.