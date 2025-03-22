We found a gaming chair that feels premium and looks sophisticated

If you had asked me a few weeks ago what I think about gaming chairs, I’d probably say, "just another gaming product trying too hard." I always associated them with over-the-top designs, too many colors, aggressive lines, and a presence that screams, "Look at me, I’m a gamer!" – which is exactly why I almost refused when I was offered to review the Corsair TC500 LUXE.

But then I glanced at pictures of this chair, and for the first time, I thought: Wait, this actually looks good. No more flashy red-black combinations or a design that looks like a racing car seat – but an elegant, minimalist chair that easily fits into a high-end workspace, not just a gaming room packed with RGB lights. It comes in three colors, and we received the Shadow shade, which further emphasizes its solid and understated style. In short, I was surprised – and the remaining question was whether it's as comfortable as it looks. We found out after using it for a few days. By the way, this chair was sent to us for review by Banda, Corsair's official importer in Israel.

Assembly – Like Building an IKEA Furniture, Just Easier

If you’ve ever assembled a simple piece of IKEA furniture, you already know the feeling – clear instructions, a few screws, and suddenly you have a new piece of furniture. The assembly of the Corsair TC500 LUXE isn’t much different. The chair arrives in three main parts: the backrest, the seat, and the wheelbase, each ready to be installed within minutes. All you need to do is follow the simple instructions that clearly guide you through each step – and most importantly, everything is included in the box.

The reason the installation is so simple is that you won't have to struggle too much with an Allen key. Everything is arranged in a way that allows you to assemble the chair mostly by yourself. In fact, the entire process comes down to just ten screws – and even the Allen key comes with a comfortable grip that makes screwing them in much easier.

Design and Aesthetics

As I already mentioned – this is not your typical gaming chair. Instead of an aggressive design and colors shouting from every angle, the TC500 LUXE opts for a more elegant and restrained look. The Shadow shade we received for review combines dark gray with black accents on the armrests and wheelbase, resulting in a chair that looks great in any space, not just in an RGB-filled gaming setup.

But the design isn’t just about colors – it’s also about materials. Instead of faux leather that can get too hot in the summer or suede that attracts dust and spills, Corsair chose a breathable and soft fabric that feels pleasant and ventilated. And no, it’s not overly plush, but it also doesn’t make you slide off it like some faux leather chairs do. Additionally, the diamond stitching on the seat and backrest adds a touch of luxury that exudes a premium feel without looking over-the-top (and I’m ready for those who might say it’s ugly – but that’s a matter of taste).

Another interesting feature is the seat's width. With a base measuring 59 cm, it's wider than many gaming chairs on the market – significantly enhancing the sitting experience. If, like me, you don't sit in the same position for more than five minutes and always look for a new comfortable angle, this extra space allows for much more freedom of movement and reduces the feeling of being "trapped" in a narrow frame.

Comfort and Adjustability – Every Detail Designed for Maximum Control

If there’s one thing the TC500 LUXE doesn’t skimp on, it’s adjustability. This chair isn’t just comfortable – it lets you fine-tune it exactly to your needs. It starts with the Omniflex armrests, which are some of the most adjustable I’ve ever seen. You can move them up and down, forward and backward, and even change their angle, providing complete freedom of movement. The downside? There’s no locking mechanism, meaning that if you lean on them too hard at a certain angle (which happened to me more than once), they shift out of place – and that’s a bit annoying.

The wide seat (59 cm) provides excellent movement space, especially for those who like to sit in unconventional positions. I, for example, often sit cross-legged on my chair – and in other chairs, it always felt a bit cramped. Here? There’s plenty of room. But there’s something to keep in mind: the seat padding is quite firm. It’s not made of soft foam or a flexible mesh but rather a solid base that feels supportive and sturdy, which may not be ideal for those looking for a chair they can "sink into." However, the excellent lumbar support makes up for this – I found myself sitting with proper posture rather than slouching into unhealthy positions as I usually do.

Another major advantage is the reclining capability. The backrest can be adjusted up to 160 degrees, allowing you to easily find the most comfortable angle – whether for extended work sessions or moments when you just want to lean back and relax. Beyond that, the chair is equipped with a four-way adjustable lumbar support (a bulge in the lower part of the chair), which can be moved vertically and horizontally using two side buttons. And this isn't just a gimmick – everyone has a different body structure, and the ability to position the support exactly where you need it made a real difference after hours of sitting.

The chair's build feels particularly durable, with a solid steel frame and a powder-coated metal base that ensures stable support over time – even during the most frustrating gaming moments (when you lose, and the only thing keeping you together is the chair). And the highlight? The magnetic neck pillow, which became one of my favorite features of this chair. Instead of rubber straps that slide around or constantly shift, this pillow is held in place by magnets. The pillow itself is made of soft memory foam, adding an extra level of comfort – and most importantly, it stays put until you decide to move it, not the other way around.

Bottom Line

If you’re looking for a chair for your office or workspace – or even if you’re a gamer but don’t want something that looks like an over-the-top gaming chair with exaggerated colors – the Corsair TC500 Luxe might be exactly what you need. It’s a gaming chair that doesn’t try too hard to look like one. It doesn’t scream "gaming," it simply looks good, has a modern and restrained design, and fits almost any space.

The chair is made of breathable fabric that feels pleasant to the touch, with a wider seat for enhanced comfort and adjustable armrests that let you fine-tune it to your exact needs. It’s designed for people who spend long hours sitting – whether working or gaming – and need continuous support while maintaining good posture. If you don’t spend hours in front of a computer, you might not feel the need to invest NIS 2,099 in this chair. But if you’re someone who values comfort during long work or gaming sessions and is willing to invest a bit more, this is a worthwhile investment.