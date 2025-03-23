New direct flight route to Naples: Southern Italy becomes closer to Israelis

Bluebird Airways announced that starting from March 31st this year, it will begin operating direct flights from Ben Gurion Airport to Naples, Italy.

According to the company’s statement, flights to Naples will operate three times a week. This destination joins the company’s existing flight network to Italy, which includes daily flights to Rome and three weekly flights to Bergamo.

The expansion of the company’s operations to Italian destinations is part of the flight network Bluebird Airways will operate in 2025 from Ben Gurion Airport.

The direct connection to Naples opens up convenient access for Israeli passengers to southern Italy, with options to visit famous sites such as Pompeii, the Amalfi Coast, and Mount Vesuvius.