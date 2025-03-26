Dr. Maya Rosman: How to identify healthy and high-quality olive oil

If you open the kitchen cupboard in most Israeli homes, you will find at least one bottle of olive oil.It is no coincidence that this is the most common cold-pressed oil in the country—it is not only part of our Mediterranean heritage but also one of the few oils available in regular supermarket chains, whereas other cold-pressed oils require special searches in health food stores.

Whether for salads, cooking, or seasoning, olive oil has become the preferred choice for many of us. But is all olive oil really the same? How do you choose the highest quality oil, and why is it important to include it in our daily diet? Let’s dive into the world of olive oil and discover everything worth knowing about it.

Why Is Olive Oil Considered One of the Healthiest Oils?

Among the range of refined oils found in supermarkets, olive oil is the only one produced by cold pressing, meaning it is made without heating or chemical processes that damage its nutritional value. In contrast, "refined" oils undergo processing that removes their antioxidants and vitamins, leaving only empty calories.

Numerous studies have proven that olive oil is a key component of the Mediterranean diet, which is considered one of the healthiest diets in the world. This diet has been linked to a reduced risk of heart disease, balanced blood sugar levels, and a lower risk of various metabolic disorders. Olive oil has many benefits, including in preventing obesity (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

The Health Benefits of Olive Oil

Oleic Acid (Omega-9): A monounsaturated fatty acid that helps reduce bad cholesterol (LDL), increase good cholesterol (HDL), and improve blood vessel flexibility. Studies have also shown that it reduces chronic inflammation and lowers the risk of heart disease.

Polyphenols and Antioxidants: Natural compounds that combat oxidative damage in the body, strengthen the immune system, and have even been proven to help protect against bacteria such as Helicobacter pylori, which causes ulcers.

Vitamin E: A vitamin that helps maintain healthy skin, slows cell aging, reduces the risk of arteriosclerosis, and protects against various degenerative diseases.

Anti-Inflammatory Effects: Research indicates that olive oil reduces chronic inflammation in the body, which is linked to diseases such as diabetes, obesity, Alzheimer’s, and even cancer.

How to Identify High-Quality Olive Oil

Due to high demand, the olive oil market is flooded with imitations and blends of cheap oils that masquerade as real olive oil. How can you avoid them? What should you check on the packaging? I spoke on my radio show with Ido Tamir, an olive grower and owner of Ptora Olive Press, who is also a professional olive oil taster. Here are four simple things that take just a few seconds to check to ensure you’re getting high-quality olive oil:

"Virgin" or "Extra Virgin" Label: These must be clearly stated on the packaging. Only oil produced by cold pressing at these grades is considered high quality. Israeli Quality Seal: The Israeli Olive Sector Council sticker guarantees strict supervision. Look for this on the packaging—it’s extremely important! Low Acidity (0.8% or less): The lower the acidity level, the fresher and healthier the oil. Suspiciously Low Price: If the price is significantly lower than the market average, the oil may be diluted with cheaper oils.

And if it says "Virgin" instead of "Extra Virgin"—does it matter? Yes, it does, depending on how you plan to use it. The difference between virgin olive oil and extra virgin olive oil lies mainly in taste. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The acidity of the oil is one of the indicators of its quality. Lower acidity indicates higher quality and fresher oil. Above 0.8% is not good; below 0.8% is excellent. Virgin olive oil is also cold-pressed but may be slightly less flavorful and aromatic. It is suitable for cooking but is less recommended for raw consumption. Coconut oil (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Olive Oil Compared to Other Cold-Pressed Oils

Real olive oil is not cheap, but it is worth the investment. When compared to other high-quality cold-pressed oils, it remains one of the most cost-effective options. However, it is important to remember that each cold-pressed oil has its own unique benefits.

Cold-Pressed Avocado Oil: Contains a high amount of vitamin E, which promotes heart health and improves the absorption of antioxidants from vegetables.

Cold-Pressed Walnut Oil: Rich in Omega-3, an essential fat that reduces inflammation, improves brain function, and helps balance cholesterol levels.

Cold-Pressed Sunflower Oil: Contains high amounts of vitamin E and monounsaturated fatty acids but should be consumed in moderation.

Cold-Pressed Sesame Oil: Rich in antioxidants called sesamolin and sesamin, which support heart health and help maintain stable blood pressure.

Cold-Pressed Coconut Oil: Contains medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which support brain function, aid digestion, and are known for their energy-boosting effects.

A Myth About Grape Seed Oil

Many believe that grape seed oil is healthy, but in reality, it is rich in Omega-6, which can promote inflammation in the body when consumed in excess. Additionally, it is an expensive oil, with no real reason to pay more for it or incorporate it into a healthy diet.

What About Calories—Is There a Difference Between Oils?

The calorie content of all oils is similar, approximately 880 calories per 100 grams. What does this mean?A half-cup of oil contains nearly 900 calories, and just one teaspoon (yes, a teaspoon!) contains 50 calories, regardless of the type of oil—whether carrot oil, sesame oil, avocado oil, or olive oil. Oil is oil, and in terms of calories, there is no difference.

Can You Fry with Olive Oil?

Absolutely! Quick frying, such as making an omelet, does not harm the oil’s health benefits. For example, a published study found that olive oil heated in a pan showed very little chemical breakdown and retained most of its health benefits. In fact, it is better to use high-quality oil that maintains its nutritional value while adding great flavor.

On the other hand, in deep frying, all types of oil oxidize and degrade due to high heat, so there is no real difference in which one is used—the result is always burnt oil, devoid of nutrients and containing harmful substances. Therefore, for quick frying, olive oil is an excellent choice.

In conclusion, All cold-pressed oils are good for our health and offer unique benefits. Olive oil, the most common in our region, is the foundation of the Mediterranean diet and is particularly known for its ability to enhance overall health.

While it is recommended to vary between high-quality oils to gain the best from each, olive oil should be an essential part of our daily diet.

Olive oil is not just another oil—it is a source of health, flavor, and quality. It’s worth investing in a high-quality product and enjoying its health benefits for years to come.

A Surprise Recipe: Olive Oil Cake

Something surprising you can make with olive oil—but don’t tell your guests about it until after they taste it! A recipe from Ofra Shalev, mother of Shani, a friend of my youngest son.

Dry Ingredients:

1.5 cups white flour (you can substitute part with whole wheat flour)

2/3 cup brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

Zest of half a lemon

Wet Ingredients:

2 eggs

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

3/4 cup milk

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 180°C. Mix all dry ingredients in a bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk eggs, olive oil, and milk. Combine the mixtures and stir until smooth. Pour into a lightly greased pan. Reduce heat to 160°C and bake for 45-55 minutes until the cake is firm and moist. Insert a toothpick—it should come out with a few moist crumbs.

Makes 20 slices, approximately 150 calories per slice. Enjoy!

The article was published in Dr. Maya Rosman's newsletter. For Dr. Maya Rosman's course: How to Improve Health and Lose Weight in a Sane and Rational Way, click here.