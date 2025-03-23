Following El Al's new look: How do you paint an airplane?

A new look for El Al's airplanes: The Israeli airline is refreshing itself with new colors on three narrow-body 737-800 aircraft, which were repainted as part of El Al's new branding. The painting process included renewing the Israeli flag colors on the tail of the plane and the company logo.

The external painting of the airplanes not only upgrades the external appearance but also serves as a vital protective layer against corrosion, weather damage, and natural wear and tear, which helps maintain the integrity of the aircraft's body and its aerial performance. The painting process is carried out according to the stringent regulations of the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), ensuring the planes meet the highest safety standards.

The airplane painting process is complex and particularly precise, requiring careful planning alongside uncompromising execution. Before the plane undergoes the painting process, a skilled team consisting of engineers, designers, and maintenance personnel sit down to plan the exact design that will appear on the plane. The process initially takes place using digital tools, utilizing advanced computer software like Adobe Illustrator or CorelDRAW. These programs enable the team to design the graphics with the utmost accuracy, taking into account the size and precise structure of the airplane's body.

Painting the plane. It prevents corrosion and helps with air glide (credit: EL AL)

Once the design is approved by the company’s management and planning personnel, it moves to the next stage, which involves a virtual simulation that models the complete airplane to ensure the design is visually and functionally suitable. The simulation provides an accurate picture of what the plane will look like after painting, allowing for final adjustments before actual work begins.

Once final approval is received, the process of removing the old paint begins. The plane is transferred to a special hangar, known as the "painting hangar," where it undergoes a thorough cleaning with high-pressure washing machines and specialized chemicals designed to remove the old paint layer without damaging the plane's structure. This is a critical process since the new paint must adhere perfectly to a completely clean surface. After cleaning, the plane is rigorously checked to ensure no remnants of the old paint or defects in the aircraft's surface that could interfere with the painting process. Plane painting. Stencils allow for creating the graphics (credit: EL AL)

Following the removal stage, the plane moves on to preparing the surfaces for the new paint. At this stage, technicians perform comprehensive checks and apply special filler materials to fix any small imperfections in the plane's surface. The plane is then sanded and polished to ensure a smooth and uniform surface that will allow optimal adhesion of the primer and top coat.

Once the plane is ready, a base coat, known as primer, is applied. This layer is made of special materials that prevent corrosion and help the top coat adhere optimally. The primer is applied using spray guns connected to large air compressors, ensuring even application across all parts of the airplane.

After drying the primer for 12 to 24 hours, the plane is ready for the main painting stage. During this phase, a team of professional painters begins applying the external color layer. The process is carried out inside a controlled temperature and humidity paint booth, ensuring the paint adheres perfectly to the airplane's body. The work is done by skilled hands, with each painter responsible for a specific area while closely monitoring the precise digital plans prepared in advance. New painting for the plane. A process that lasts about two weeks (credit: EL AL)

After painting the basic body color layer, the stage of creating the precise graphics and symbols on the airplane begins. Special stencils, created according to the computer simulation, are used for this. The stencils are carefully attached to the plane, and paint is sprayed through them in a controlled manner until the symbols, letters, and graphic elements are precisely created.

The final stage is inspection and finishing. The team carefully examines all the painted surfaces using instruments that measure the thickness of the paint layers and detect possible flaws. Final adjustments are made manually, and the airplane undergoes polishing and buffing to ensure the new paint looks perfect. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

After the painting process is complete, the airplane undergoes further rigorous testing by qualified quality inspectors from El Al and aviation authorities, including EASA. Only after all tests are successfully completed is the plane released for operational service and returns to the company's commercial flight line, proudly displaying its new colors and symbols. Have a pleasant flight!