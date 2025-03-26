Health and flavor: An Indian lentil soup to elevate your week

Chef Itai Dagan takes protein-rich green lentils, packed with calcium, vitamins, and amino acids, and transforms them into a rich Indian soup infused with the flavors of this wonderful subcontinent. The result is a satisfying and healthy meal—we couldn’t ask for more.

Ingredients:

3 tbsp olive oil

1 white onion

3 garlic cloves

2 tsp turmeric

6 cups vegetable broth

1.5 cups green lentils

½ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp cloves

1 tsp cumin

2 cardamom pods

Ground black pepper

1 can coconut cream

2 tsp salt

Instructions:

In a large pot, heat the olive oil with the onion. Sauté until lightly golden, then add the chopped garlic cloves and sauté for another minute. Add the turmeric and the rest of the spices to release their flavors while frying. Add the green lentils and 6 cups of vegetable broth (or water if unavailable). Bring to a boil, cover, and cook for 45 minutes until the lentils are tender. Add the coconut cream and salt, then cook for another 15 minutes or longer if needed.

Itai Dagan, in collaboration with Sugat.