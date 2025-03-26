Health and flavor: An Indian lentil soup to elevate your week

Chef Itai Dagan takes protein-rich green lentils, packed with calcium, vitamins, and amino acids, and transforms them into a rich Indian soup infused with the flavors of this wonderful subcontinent. The result is a satisfying and healthy meal—we couldn’t ask for more.
Ingredients:
3 tbsp olive oil
1 white onion
3 garlic cloves
2 tsp turmeric
6 cups vegetable broth
1.5 cups green lentils
½ tsp cinnamon
½ tsp cloves
1 tsp cumin
2 cardamom pods
Ground black pepper
1 can coconut cream
2 tsp salt
Instructions:
- In a large pot, heat the olive oil with the onion. Sauté until lightly golden, then add the chopped garlic cloves and sauté for another minute.
- Add the turmeric and the rest of the spices to release their flavors while frying.
- Add the green lentils and 6 cups of vegetable broth (or water if unavailable).
- Bring to a boil, cover, and cook for 45 minutes until the lentils are tender.
- Add the coconut cream and salt, then cook for another 15 minutes or longer if needed.
Itai Dagan, in collaboration with Sugat.