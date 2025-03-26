Hamburg's friends' feast Is a whirlwind – in the most fun way possible

For 15 years, the Hamburg burger bar has been serving excellent burgers at the Science Park in Rehovot. While dozens of food businesses around it have opened and closed during this time, Hamburg is still standing strong.

Now, in honor of its 15th anniversary, Hamburg is launching a friends' table-opening experience. And when Hamburg says "table opening," they mean it in the most literal sense. For NIS 88, you and your friends can enjoy a meal without plates. The waitress will spread a large paper tablecloth across the entire table, each diner will receive a burger of their choice, but then comes the real shocker—mountains of unlimited sides and fried treats like French fries, sweet potato fries, potato wedges, and onion rings will be piled onto the table. Hamburg Restaurant (credit: PR)

"We wanted to do something generous and special for this anniversary," says Omer Oukashi, one of the restaurant's owners. "So we decided to launch this deal in the evening hours. During lunchtime, the place is mostly packed with local workers who prefer a more balanced meal," he smiles, "rather than devouring a burger, a mountain of fries, and onion rings before heading back to work."

Indeed, this meal isn't for everyone. You’d better come hungry, and you’d better be the right age to survive the experience. But if this is your thing, you’ve hit the jackpot—and trying this wild meal is pretty much a must.

The waitress will bring your burgers, and then she’ll return with—there’s no other way to describe it—a "large metal shovel" loaded with a heap of fried goodies. Ketchup and mayonnaise are squirted directly onto the massive paper tablecloth, creating a spectacle that will likely leave you stunned.

This meal is designed to be a nightlife attraction, with the deal running from 6:00 PM until the wee hours of the morning—2:30 AM on weekdays and 4:00 AM on Saturdays. Hamburg Restaurant (credit: Elior Raveh)

Fridays are skipped ("an evening for families and adults, not quite the right vibe"), but the menu still offers an interesting selection of burgers—because, after all, that’s why you came to Hamburg in the first place.

The menu includes the Hamburg 250, the restaurant’s signature dish—a 250g patty made of beef, veal, and lamb, served with lettuce, onion, and pepper ketchup. There's also the Classic Burger (a 220g beef patty with lettuce, onion, pickles, and tomato) and the Entrecôte Burger (a 250g patty with lettuce, onion, tomato, and chimichurri).

Also on the menu: an Asado Sandwich, featuring pulled beef in silan, honey, and caramel sauce, topped with arugula, "Spanish" onion, confit garlic, chimichurri, a sunny-side-up egg, and chipotle aioli. For vegans and vegetarians, there’s the Redefine Burger, a seasoned 160g plant-based patty with lettuce, onion, pickles, and tomato.

All of this, for a fixed price of NIS 88 per person, including everything on the table, plus a selection of draft beers or wine.

Hamburg, Hamada 1, Science Park, Rehovot, 1-700-50-70-73