Taking an iron supplement? The mistake you're making that prevents its absorption in the body

A common question among those taking dietary supplements is whether magnesium and calcium should be taken together or if they should be separated to avoid absorption interference. While there is a widespread belief that calcium may interfere with magnesium absorption, research presents a more complex picture.

Calcium and magnesium are absorbed in the intestines through separate mechanisms. A study published in the Journal of Nutrition found that taking 500 mg of calcium did not significantly affect magnesium absorption in healthy participants.

It turns out that a balanced ratio of calcium to magnesium in the diet is important for health. A high calcium-to-magnesium ratio may impact heart and vascular function. For example, a study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition showed that a high calcium-to-magnesium ratio in the diet may be associated with an increased risk of hypertension and heart disease.

Another study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition also examined the importance of a balanced calcium-to-magnesium ratio in the diet, particularly in preventing hypertension. The researchers found that an excessively high calcium-to-magnesium ratio could affect vascular function and increase the risk of heart disease.

Combined Supplements

Many dietary supplements contain a combination of calcium and magnesium in doses optimized for maximum absorption. A study published in Magnesium Research showed that taking combined supplements does not impair mineral absorption and may even improve bone health.

When Should They Be Taken Separately?

High doses: In cases of particularly high doses of calcium or magnesium, it is recommended to separate their intake to prevent overloading the digestive system and ensure optimal absorption.

In cases of particularly high doses of calcium or magnesium, it is recommended to separate their intake to prevent overloading the digestive system and ensure optimal absorption. Digestive sensitivity: People with sensitivities may prefer to separate the intake to reduce symptoms such as bloating or diarrhea.

What About the Combination of Iron and Calcium?

Unlike the combination of calcium and magnesium, which depends on their respective doses, one combination that is generally not recommended is calcium and iron.

Calcium and iron compete for absorption sites in the intestines. Studies have shown that taking calcium alongside iron may reduce iron absorption. Therefore, it is recommended to separate calcium and iron supplement intake by at least two hours.

For example, a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition examined the effect of calcium intake on iron absorption in women. The study involved healthy women who consumed meals with a known iron content, after which their iron absorption was measured. The results showed that adding calcium to the meal reduced iron absorption by approximately 50-60%. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Separating Food or Supplement Intake

Another study, published in the British Journal of Nutrition, examined the effect of calcium supplements on iron absorption in both men and women. In this study, participants consumed meals with a known iron content, with or without added calcium. Again, the results showed that adding calcium reduced iron absorption by about 40-50%.

These findings further support the recommendation to separate the intake of calcium-rich foods or supplements from iron-rich ones to maximize iron absorption.

Conclusion

It is possible to take magnesium and calcium together, especially in recommended doses, without significant concern for absorption interference. In cases of high doses or sensitivity, separating intake may be beneficial. However, since calcium and iron compete for absorption, it is best to take them separately.

It is also important to remember that supplements are not always beneficial or risk-free. Excess calcium can be unnecessary and may lead to kidney stones, while excess iron can be harmful to the intestines, causing digestive side effects and increasing the risk of colon cancer. Therefore, if the diet provides sufficient amounts, supplements are unnecessary. Of course, consulting a professional before starting dietary supplements is always recommended to tailor intake to individual needs.

For Dr. Maya Rosman’s course on improving health and losing weight in a sensible and balanced way, click here.