Pelephone launches Israel’s first private 5G MAX network

Pelephone announced the activation of a private 5G MAX-based network—the first of its kind in Israel. The network, launched at DRONERY’s flight facility in Pardes Hanna, is designed to provide exceptionally stable and continuous communication, which is crucial for areas such as drone operation, smart security, and real-time mission management. By utilizing an independent 5G network core, Pelephone ensures reliable and secure communication, significantly reducing the risk of drone control loss. This initiative aligns with a global trend discussed as a key topic at the international mobile conference held in Barcelona last week, where Pelephone participated.

The establishment of the private network was carried out in collaboration with Atricom Systems and included the deployment of dedicated radio sites at the flight facility. The network enables autonomous drone management through High Lander software, providing advanced and precise flight capabilities. Additionally, security and monitoring systems at the facility have also been connected to the private network. Pelephone's network, which was first activated at DRONERY's flight facility in Pardes Hanna (credit: Official website, Yoni Sapir)

The field of drones is gaining momentum in Israel and worldwide, with extensive applications in photography, goods transportation, data collection, and more. However, alongside this development, there is an increasing need for a reliable communication infrastructure with low latency and advanced encryption levels to ensure full control and prevent malfunctions and crashes.

"The field of private 5G-based networks and their impact on various industries was one of the key topics discussed at the Barcelona conference," said Dror Bahat, VP of Marketing at Pelephone. "We are proud to be the first to bring this solution to Israel as part of our efforts to lead the next generation of business communication."

The drone industry also welcomes this innovation. Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yoeli Or, CEO of the Cando Drones Group, stated, "Our ability to operate autonomous drone fleets across the country in a reliable and safe manner depends directly on advanced connectivity. Collaboration with Pelephone and High Lander allows us to reach new technological heights."

Alon Abelson, CEO of High Lander, emphasized the importance of 5G in the drone era: "Upgrading the network is especially crucial at a time when drone usage is significantly increasing in both commercial and public security fields."

The launch of the private network marks another step toward advanced business applications of 5G technology in Israel. As drone technology continues to develop, stable communication solutions are expected to become an integral part of autonomous transportation and smart management.