SACARA expands: Five new branches to open with an investment of NIS 5 million

The SACARA cosmetics chain continues its expansion and is opening five new branches this month, from north to south, with an estimated investment of approximately NIS 5 million.

The first branch opened this week is SACARA's flagship store at Big Fashion Glilot, with an estimated investment of NIS 1.5 million. This branch spans 120 square meters and has been designed with a unique concept—a welcoming and accessible experiential store, organized by different categories, including a makeup department, skincare, toiletries, fragrances, hair products, nail care, accessories, and more.

Additionally, more branches are opening across the country:

The Cinemall Lev Hamifratz branch, covering 170 square meters, with an investment of NIS 900,000.

The Dimri Center branch in Dimona, spanning approximately 150 square meters, with an investment of NIS 950,000.

The Big complex branch in Or Akiva, covering 100 square meters, opened with an investment of about NIS 800,000.

A branch in Karmei Gat, Kiryat Gat, covering approximately 140 square meters, with an estimated investment of NIS 700,000.

SACARA at Big Fashion Glilot (credit: PR) Itay Zamir, CEO of SACARA: "We are pleased to open SACARA's flagship store at Big Fashion Glilot, which will serve as the brand's concept store, hosting launches, events, and first reveals of new SACARA collections. Additionally, four more branches will open across the country in strategic locations, further expanding the chain’s presence and making SACARA products more accessible, with an emphasis on variety, quality, and affordable prices."

SACARA, part of the Golbary Group, operates 85 stores nationwide. The chain offers consumers high-quality products at affordable prices and an international-level shopping experience. SACARA invests in developing products that incorporate innovations from the beauty and cosmetics industry to enrich its extensive product lineup, which includes cosmetics, toiletries, accessories, and hair and nail care products.