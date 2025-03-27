Royal design in Ancient Jaffa: Ocean Grill by Setai Tel Aviv

The Ocean Grill restaurant, located in the Setai Hotel in the heart of Jaffa near the historic Clock Tower Square, presents a unique design concept that combines modern elegance with respect for local tradition. With its distinctive location on the Tel Aviv coastline, the restaurant utilizes the historic architecture of the building and connects it to a contemporary culinary experience.

The preservation of historical elements plays a central role in the design concept. The original stone walls, meticulously maintained during the renovation, serve as a dramatic backdrop for the modern furniture and sophisticated lighting system. The combination of raw materials with contemporary elements creates a fascinating dialogue between past and present. Ocean Grill (credit: PR)

One of the most impressive elements of Ocean Grill is the precise lighting system, which plays a central role in creating the atmosphere. In the evening hours, as seen in the images, soft and intimate lighting in warm tones illuminates the space and highlights the stone walls, creating a romantic and mysterious ambiance. The contrast between light and shadow adds depth and dimension to the space, accentuating the textures of the stone walls and providing a fully immersive sensory experience.

At Ocean Grill, the design serves a theatrical culinary experience. Carefully designed tables with elegant white tablecloths, refined serving dishes, and floral arrangements in bold red hues create a dramatic contrast to the intimate and dimly lit ambiance of the restaurant. Each table is a small stage upon which a culinary performance unfolds.

The aesthetics of Ocean Grill balance between elegant simplicity and sophisticated luxury. The massive furniture made of natural materials, alongside elements of wood and stone, give the restaurant a sense of stability and permanence. The refined and prestigious atmosphere is reflected in every detail, from the menu design to the presentation of the dishes. Ocean Grill (credit: PR)

Unlike many urban restaurants, Ocean Grill takes full advantage of its unique location in the heart of Jaffa. Although the images do not directly depict this, it is known that during the daytime, natural light streams in through large windows. As night falls, the atmosphere changes, and the interior lighting creates an intimate haven against the backdrop of ancient Jaffa.

Ocean Grill draws inspiration from both traditional local design and international trends. There is also a clear influence of world-class luxury restaurants, yet with an adaptation to the unique Israeli identity and the distinctive Tel Aviv-Jaffa setting.

Ocean Grill by Setai Tel Aviv represents the contemporary trend in luxury restaurant design in Israel: a precise fusion of respect for architectural heritage with modern aesthetics, creating a space that is simultaneously grand yet accessible, with meticulous attention to the smallest details that together craft a grand experience. The restaurant demonstrates that intelligent design can not only complement the culinary experience but also enhance it, making it truly unforgettable.