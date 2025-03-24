Israeli riviera: Hundreds of new hotel rooms planned at Dead Sea

The Israel Land Authority, in collaboration with the Tourism Ministry, is launching a tender for the marketing of four hotel and commercial complexes comprising 825 accommodation units within the Dead Sea tourism complex, located in the Tamar Regional Council area. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to transform the region into a leading international tourism hub, with a focus on green building and integration into the unique desert landscape.

The complexes offered in the tender are part of the Dead Sea Tourism Complex plan, which spans approximately 3,962 dunams in the Ein Bokek and Hamei Zohar areas in the southeastern Dead Sea region. This tourism complex, already an attractive destination for both domestic and international tourists, is expected to expand significantly.

The comprehensive plan allows for the establishment of approximately 8,302 accommodation units, with an additional incentive of up to 10% (a maximum of 320 rooms) in the new hotels for implementing green building practices. Another 10% incentive (up to 424 rooms) will be granted to those who meet the criteria for "incentives to promote public purposes in existing hotel lots."

Overall, the area is expected to reach approximately 9,047 new hotel rooms, which will be added to the existing 3,865 rooms across 33 hotels, 15 of which are currently operational. Hiking in Tamar Regional Council (credit: THE TAMAR REGIONAL COUNCIL)

Eco-Tourism and Desert Spa

The plan is based on the concept of "eco and spa tourism" and includes: An upgraded existing complex, desert-friendly development incorporating green building principles in both structures and public spaces, preservation and enhancement of streams, a continuous and accessible public beachfront promenade, environmentally friendly transportation within the complex, advanced safety and infrastructure systems. The complex also includes residential areas combined with commerce and leisure, commercial and office spaces, tourism-integrated commerce, road infrastructure, tourism alongside public buildings, and open spaces.

Yanki Quint, Director of the Israel Land Authority, emphasizes: "This tender represents a significant milestone in the development efforts we are leading in the Dead Sea area. The tourism industry is a key economic growth engine, and the Israel Land Authority is committed to promoting it throughout the country. As part of this, we are working to expand the supply of accommodation units in both northern and southern Israel—recently, we successfully completed a hotel tender in Shlomi, and at the same time, we are advancing another major tender in the eastern lagoon of Eilat." Ein Bokek. Water and Archaeological Remains (credit: Yaakov Shkolnik)

Danny Shahar, Director-General of the Tourism Ministry, adds: "Even during these challenging times, in accordance with Minister Haim Katz’s policy, we continue to develop the Dead Sea region as a key destination for domestic and inbound tourism, which will return in full force once security stabilizes. This is part of the ministry’s overall plan to attract international tourism to the south. Alongside advancing the construction of additional lodging rooms in the area with the highest occupancy rates in Israel, we continue to invest in advanced public tourism infrastructure while adhering to principles of green construction, integrating with the existing topography, and ensuring the beachfront remains open to the public free of charge. In recent years, the ministry has led investments of hundreds of millions of shekels in developing the region, including constructing seawater flood protections, a move that has further increased demand."

Nir Wanger, Head of the Tamar Regional Council, highlights the national significance of the project: "The Tamar Regional Council is pleased with the continued cooperation with the Israel Land Authority and the Tourism Ministry and the ongoing tourism development momentum in an area that serves as a prime destination for travel, recreation, and leisure for all Israelis. We also look forward to the swift return of millions of tourists to the region and the country. Continued development in the area strengthens national resilience and looks ahead to a promising future."