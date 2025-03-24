Fast and modern: The new national computerized control center of Mekorot

Mekorot, the national water company, recently launched an advanced national control room, representing a significant advancement in managing Israel's water infrastructure. The new control room centralizes all areas of control and command—water, communication, cyber, and security—under one roof, serving as the "central brain" of the national water infrastructure.

Until now, Mekorot's control rooms operated based on geographic districts, with each managing its operational system independently. Now, with the transition to a unified national control center, continuous 24/7 control is possible over all water infrastructures—from water sources, through pumping and treatment facilities, to transmission and supply lines.

Mekorot emphasizes that the shift to centralized control enables quicker, more coordinated, and efficient responses in extreme situations—such as rare natural events, operational failures, attempts at cyber-attacks, or security threats. The new work configuration allows early identification of faults, real-time decision-making based on up-to-date information, and immediate activation of backup systems and interventions—through close cooperation between all professional teams, located in the same functional area.

The new structure includes dedicated control rooms, manned 24/7, that operate in close collaboration, utilizing advanced systems for monitoring, data collection, and trend analysis—allowing Mekorot to anticipate responses to any threat and ensure continuous, safe, and reliable water supply even in emergencies.

Mekorot also notes that the past year stretched the limits of its employees’ capabilities in an extraordinary way, with the goal of maintaining a continuous water supply for all citizens of the country, despite the challenges of fighting and attempts to infiltrate the water system operations. The company explains that the new control center was built to the highest standards of cyber protection and resilience to extreme events, serving as a central component in the national infrastructure resilience of Israel.