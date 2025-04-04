Cellcom launches a new campaign and offers customers a free line for a year for their child

Cellcom is launching a new campaign that brings back to the screen the emotional and nostalgic advertising style, showcasing experiences shared by all Israelis.

In the current advertisement, Cellcom continues to put Israelis in the spotlight, featuring a child on a school trip who is surprised to find a new phone that his parents left for him in his bag, so he can stay in touch with home even when he’s far away.

The campaign is estimated to cost about NIS 5 million.

This time, with the campaign, Cellcom is launching a new benefit for its customers and new subscribers who have a child aged 8 to 14 who does not own a line.

Over the years, there has been a growing trend among many families to equip their school-age children with a mobile device so they can stay in touch and be available at any time. Understanding this need, Cellcom decided to launch a benefit that allows parents to add one new subscription for the family and enjoy a plan tailored for children, which includes 200 minutes, 200 SMS messages, 15GB of data, and safe browsing services, for a year at no cost. Eli Edri, CEO of Cellcom (credit: RAMI ZARNGER)

Ahead of the campaign launch and benefit offering, the company conducted a survey among about 700 parents on phone usage and consumption habits among children. The survey found that 71% of respondents believe children should receive their first phone starting at age 8. 75% of respondents believe that the primary consideration when giving a child a phone is maintaining communication and the child's safety.

The survey also checked the main uses of mobile phones by children, and it found that about 52% cited the primary use as staying in touch with family and friends. Additionally, 92% of respondents believe there should be restrictions on the uses children make of mobile phones. Therefore, based on the survey results, Cellcom added safe browsing services to the plan included in the benefit.

Eli Edri, CEO of Cellcom: "In the current period, the connection between parents and their children is more significant than ever. The new benefit we are launching today is a reflection of our commitment to families in Israel, and we are proud to offer parents peace of mind, knowing their children are available to them at all times and in all places. This is not just another benefit for families, but also an investment in the values of family and human connection that are so important to us as Israeli society. For thirty years, Cellcom has connected Israelis to each other, anywhere and anytime. The new campaign launching today is a direct continuation of the recent campaigns we’ve launched."

