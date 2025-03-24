Upgrading the roads: The Italian coffee brand arrives at Sonol gas stations

Sonol Energy Group, which operates approximately 245 fueling stations across the country, has signed a commercial agreement with the Italian coffee brand Segafredo and will offer its coffee blends at all Sogood convenience store locations.

This move is intended to address the growing demand for quality coffee among Israeli consumers and represents a significant upgrade in the refreshment experience at fuel stations. As part of the partnership, Sonol employees underwent dedicated coffee training under the supervision of the international brand, with the aim of ensuring an optimal coffee experience for customers. The network will offer a premium blend combining Arabica and Robusta beans.

Coffee Consumption Data at Sonol

According to network data, an average of 300,000 cups of coffee are sold monthly at Sonol's convenience stores—around 10,000 cups per day—with a consistent growth trend every year. The data shows that coffee and pastries are the best-selling products at convenience stores, ahead of energy drinks and salty and sweet snacks.

The most popular coffee among Sonol customers is regular cappuccino, which accounts for 65% of total coffee sales in convenience stores. In second place is short espresso, followed by double espresso in third place.

"We understand the great importance of quality coffee in the Israeli driver's decision of where to stop on the road, and we are committed to providing the best products," says Avi Megido, CEO of Sonol. "That’s why we chose a strategic partner like Segafredo, which has an unparalleled reputation for quality, leads prominent trends in the coffee industry, and understands consumer tastes worldwide." Sonol Gas Station (credit: Mark Israel Salem)

Megido added, "We believe that in an era where time is a precious commodity, every moment of stopping should be used in the best possible way. Therefore, we invest significant resources in upgrading the customer experience and aligning it with the changing needs of drivers."

Segafredo, the coffee brand owned by the Italian MZB Group, is a household name in the coffee world, with operations in 110 countries. The group operates 21 roasting plants across 4 continents and produces 130,000 tons of coffee annually. In total, Segafredo sells an average of 60 million cups of coffee daily worldwide.

To mark the launch, Sonol is offering a special promotion of Segafredo coffee for NIS 5 for customers paying via the Sonol app. Additionally, the network will sell Segafredo coffee capsule packs (10 capsules) in four varieties at special launch prices from March 23 to April 30: NIS 19 for a single unit, NIS 35 for two units, or NIS 48 for three units.