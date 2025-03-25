Assassin’s creed shadows: A grand adventure in Japan | Game review

Let's get straight to the point—Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the latest title in Ubisoft’s successful franchise, is one of the most captivating, visually stunning, and content-rich RPGs released to date.

The game takes place in feudal Japan in the year 1579, which in itself is a compelling reason to dive in, especially for those fascinated by Japanese culture. For those unfamiliar with the Assassin’s Creed series, the premise revolves around advanced technology that allows access to ancestral memories shared through DNA. This time, players step into the shoes of two historical characters, each with unique strengths, weaknesses, and completely different gameplay styles. Without giving away any spoilers—important, as the storyline is packed with great twists—the narrative unfolds in a period of instability and internal conflict in Japan. After Oda invades the Iga province, the lives of the young shinobi Naoe and the legendary samurai Yasuke become intertwined.

Both characters have introductory missions that serve as tutorials, quickly highlighting their differences in terms of both narrative and gameplay style. As with other open-world games, there is a prologue before unlocking a new region, allowing players to get accustomed to the controls and story before fully exploring the world. The plot is engaging, with several intriguing twists and compelling characters. The side missions stand out, especially for players interested in delving deeper into the protagonists' backstories, the game world, and its secondary characters. There are also player choices, but they don't feel particularly impactful—mostly affecting how certain missions unfold, and even then, only in rare instances.

A Visual and Auditory Masterpiece

Visually, this is one of the most breathtaking games ever released, thanks to its environmental and world design. Feudal Japan in the 16th century is depicted in a stunning, almost painterly fashion, and Ubisoft has captured it masterfully. The map is divided into nine regions—the game starts in Settsu, home to Osaka, and more areas gradually become accessible.

Each region has a distinct look—ranging from quiet farmlands and secluded mountain ranges to bustling, lively areas, each offering an immersive exploration experience. The game’s soundtrack is also exceptional, featuring Japanese-inspired music that blends classical and modern elements. This greatly enhances the experience, especially during moments of leisurely exploration across the vast map.

Between Ninja and Samurai

This time around, players can choose between two very different characters: Naoe, the stealthy ninja, and Yasuke, the iconic samurai, each with completely unique playstyles. Yasuke is slower but delivers devastating blows with relatively agile movement. Naoe, on the other hand, specializes in stealth. While she can fight enemies head-on, she is significantly weaker in direct combat. She is equipped with a grappling hook that facilitates climbing and maneuvering between high places. Some parts of the game require Yasuke’s skills, though later, players can freely switch between characters.

That said, players will spend most of their time with Naoe, except in large-scale battles. The combat, as is consistent with the series, is fast-paced, adrenaline-fueled, and highly satisfying. Like the recent Assassin’s Creed titles, the game features RPG elements, allowing players to upgrade their characters with new weapon skills, strength enhancements, and abilities. Additionally, there is a headquarters that can be built and upgraded, serving as the player's base of operations. This base is customizable, resembling a city-building mechanic akin to SimCity—a welcome feature. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The game world is vast and stunning, with exploration possible on horseback or on foot. The best part of navigating the map is that almost every corner hides a story or a mission waiting to be discovered. There is always something to do, though players must be cautious not to venture into areas too dangerous for their current level, as that often results in a quick demise. The game does not force players to explore the entire map at once but rather encourages gradual exploration alongside the main storyline. Completing the core narrative takes approximately 40 to 45 hours, with over 100 hours of additional content for completionists who want to tackle all side missions—most of which are well worth the effort. Each region is packed with content, offering countless hours of engaging gameplay and revealing fascinating subplots.

Final Verdict

Assassin's Creed Shadows has successfully lived up to expectations, restoring the franchise to its former glory. The game's strongest point is undoubtedly its breathtaking depiction of feudal Japan—one of the most beautifully crafted digital worlds ever created. Its compelling storyline, intertwined with the historical conflicts of the era, combined with a wealth of content, makes it an adventure well worth embarking on and completing.

Review copy provided by Adli United, the official distributor of the game in Israel.