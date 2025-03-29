New home deals and products

Etzmaleh, a leading children's and teen furniture brand, proudly announces the launch of a new furniture collection inspired by the Montessori educational approach. The collection is designed to empower children's independence, allowing them to grow in a safe, warm, and child-adapted environment that encourages self-exploration.

All items in the collection feature a clean design, made from natural materials such as birch and pine wood, with attention to detail. This ensures that children's rooms are not only beautiful but also supportive of their development. Additionally, each piece is designed at a height and structure suitable for children, providing easy and independent access to their belongings and toys, fostering a sense of security, independence, and spatial control.

According to Ariel Tuval, CEO and owner of Etzmaleh: "The decision to introduce furniture based on Montessori principles stems from the growing demand we’ve identified in the Israeli market for products that align with this educational approach. We believe that a child-friendly environment is essential for development, which is why each piece in the collection was carefully selected in consultation with Montessori education experts."

The new collection is now available in stores and online.

Collection Highlights:

Low transition beds, single beds, and bed-and-a-half designs that allow children to climb in and out independently.

A compact creation set with two rounded-edge chairs that fit neatly under the table for easy storage. The chairs can be adjusted to two height settings.

A learning tower that encourages children to participate in kitchen activities, featuring three adjustable height levels to match their growth.

An open-storage shelving unit for toys and books, ensuring easy accessibility for children.

A low, open bookshelf that allows young children to reach books independently.

A two-step stool for various household uses, enabling children to safely reach different areas in the home.

A specially designed organization bench that allows children to sit independently with their feet touching the ground, enhancing confidence and self-sufficiency. The bench can be flipped into three different seating positions. AEG (credit: PR)

Passover is approaching, bringing with it intensive preparations for holiday meals. During this time, the kitchen becomes the heart of the home, filled with cooking, baking, and festive hosting. Many Israelis take this opportunity to refresh and upgrade their kitchen appliances. In response, MiniLine, Israel's leading importer of household appliances, is offering extended warranties on a wide range of high-quality AEG and Electrolux products.

MiniLine’s imported brands provide cutting-edge technology with high reliability and long lifespans. Special Passover offers include:

A multifunctional pyrolytic oven certified for Passover use by the Scientific and Technological Institute for Halacha.

Induction, ceramic, and gas cooktops.

Dishwashers, refrigerators, and more.

Ilya Umansky, Head of Product, Quality, and Regulation at MiniLine, explains: "Passover is a time for renewal, cleaning, and family gatherings, which is why we are offering special benefits on our kitchen appliances. Each product is carefully selected to make cooking, hosting, and cleaning easier—from pyrolytic ovens with multiple cooking programs certified for Passover use, to induction cooktops for safe and efficient cooking, and advanced washing machines by AEG. These deals allow everyone to upgrade their kitchen with high-tech appliances at especially attractive conditions."

MiniLine is also offering extended warranty options for selected models:

5-year warranty for dishwashers from AEG and Electrolux for an additional NIS 199.

5-year warranty for washing machines from AEG and Electrolux for an additional NIS 199.

Additionally, Electrolux is offering a special holiday promotion: purchase a four-door Electrolux refrigerator and receive a combination microwave oven with baking and grill functions for an additional NIS 490 instead of NIS 990. Uzi Schwartz (credit: PR)

Schwartz Cosmetics, a company with over 60 years of experience in the cosmetics industry, is launching an innovative pet care line in Israel—SchwartzPets. This market, valued at NIS 100 million, is now welcoming natural, cruelty-free, and eco-friendly products designed to meet the demands of modern consumers who prioritize quality, sustainability, and ethical values.

Already gaining traction in the Israeli market, the brand is now expanding into international markets, particularly in Europe. The brand's philosophy merges innovation with sustainability, ensuring ethical animal care while maintaining environmental responsibility. The launch included a debut at an international exhibition in Miami, signaling strong global growth potential, with plans for an upcoming European rollout. Erco, Mini fridge with freezer compartment (credit: PR)

Erco, a nationwide chain specializing in electrical equipment, lighting, and smart home solutions, is preparing for Passover with massive sales on hundreds of products available in-store and online.

Highlighted deals include:

Mosquito zapper racket – NIS 10

Mini fridge with freezer compartment – NIS 539

Heating plate – NIS 95

Decorative balloon bulbs – NIS 169

Floodlights starting at NIS 49

LED ambient wall lighting starting at NIS 69

To browse the sale, click here.

Additionally, Erco, which only began advertising a year ago, is launching its fourth large-scale campaign within 12 months, totaling nearly NIS 1 million across TV, digital, and radio platforms. The campaign is inspired by the nostalgic Bli Sodot educational TV show and is led by the advertising agency Mentsch.

Erco’s marketing director, Yulia Skop, states: "Israeli consumers use the pre-Passover period to refresh and upgrade their homes. From now until the end of Passover, we’re offering attractive discounts on hundreds of products across various categories. I invite everyone to visit our 19 stores or shop online to consult with our experts in electrical tools, smart home systems, and EV charging stations." Wooden serving stand – NIS 75 (credit: IKEA)

Ahead of Passover, IKEA presents a selection of products perfect for gifts and hosting:

Round wooden serving tray – NIS 145

Wooden serving stand – NIS 75

GOKVALLA wooden tray – NIS 95

STILREN decorative vase – NIS 59

TILLAGD 24-piece cutlery set in bold brass – NIS 250

Soft terrycloth bathrobe – NIS 125

KÄLLARHALS yellow vase – NIS 59

Scented candle in glass – NIS 45

Textured cotton/viscose bath towel with excellent absorption – NIS 45

GLADELIG espresso cup – NIS 10

KÄLLARHALS orange vase – NIS 59

STORSINT glass pitcher – NIS 69

Bamboo serving tray with three bowls – NIS 69 KENWOOD (credit: PR)

International brand KENWOOD, under Brimag, is offering a special Passover promotion: Purchase a KENWOOD XL Titanium Patissier mixer and receive a free IS1012BL steam iron (valued at NIS 569) plus an at-home mixer tutorial.

The offer is valid from March 16, 2025, to March 31, 2025, at Traklin Electric, leading electronics stores, and authorized e-commerce sites. Redemption is available through Brimag’s service center.