Sara Kori’s T-shirt and a diamond choker for almost nothing

1. Pilpeled & Sara Kori T-Shirt

What? The T-shirt collection created by street artist Pilpeled and tattoo artist Sara Kori won’t be here for long, as the number of items is limited, and only those who act fast will get their hands on these super cool street-style shirts. The capsule line, designed in collaboration with the whisky brand Chivas Regal, features five different designs that merge Pilpeled’s iconic shapes with Kori’s minimalist lines.

How much? NIS 180-200 (Sizes S-XXL).

Where? Online store.

Beige sneakers by HOFF (credit: PR)

2. Beige Sneakers by HOFF

What? Monochrome sneakers with a full suede finish (100%), a logo detail at the back, and matching beige laces. The ultimate choice for the it-girl who loves basic pieces but occasionally wants to add a soft touch of color. This is the BIRD model from the new collection of the Spanish brand, which has become a sensation among fashionistas. Available in three additional shades, with a timeless silhouette and a retro touch.

How much? NIS 579.

Where? Brand stores and online. Leopard-print tote bag by COACH (credit: PR abroad)

3. Leopard-Print Tote Bag by COACH

What? The scorching days ahead made us think ahead when choosing a versatile tote bag for spring and summer—one that refreshes the daily look and offers the perfect balance between cost and benefit. The beloved American brand Coach presents a quilted cotton canvas bag with a leopard-print pattern and two strap options: a short one and an adjustable long one. A mid-range price that makes sense for a premium brand.

How much? NIS 1,500.

Where? Love Complex, Petah Tikva. Crystal choker necklace by Pandora (credit: PR abroad)

4. Crystal Choker Necklace by Pandora

What? Listen, here's the deal—I tried this piece in the store, hesitated for about 25 whole minutes, and left the mall without it. Conclusion? Next time, just buy it, because I haven't stopped thinking about it since. A trendy choker necklace (with an adjustable extension) that can instantly upgrade any basic look. Made of sterling silver, sparkling and impressive, featuring a central red heart-shaped crystal. Feel like a princess with minimal effort.

How much? NIS 695.

Where? Brand stores and online. Firming oil-cream by Chanel (credit: PR abroad)

5. Firming Oil-Cream by Chanel

What? LE LIFT, the beauty line by the French fashion house, introduces a new texture to its classic series: oil-cream. Besides providing an instant glow, this anti-aging product meets the needs of mature skin—reducing the appearance of wrinkles, firming, and lifting. It’s enriched with natural minerals and active ingredients that promote cell renewal, boost collagen, and improve epidermal thickness.

How much? NIS 655.

Where? Chanel boutiques in Ramat Aviv, TLV Mall, and Mamilla. Blue denim shirt by LEE (credit: PR abroad)

6. Blue Denim Shirt by LEE

What? Denim lovers, step up! The iconic brand presents a dark indigo blue denim shirt with a natural wash, inspired by American workers who developed the first line of the industrial revolution. The beauty lies in the modern touch—white contrast stitching on a relaxed-fit cut for an ultra-casual look, plus a chest pocket featuring the brand’s logo.

How much? NIS 599.90.

Where? Online and select stores. Day cream with SPF50 by VICHY (credit: PR)

7. Day Cream with SPF50 by VICHY

What? Vichy’s Neovadiol promises a solution for hormonal changes that accelerate skin aging, reduce elasticity, and cause uneven skin tone. A lightweight cream that absorbs easily, combining active ingredients like Cassia extract, vitamins, and omegas. Additionally, it contains SPF50 sunscreen, essential for maintaining skin health and preventing pigmentation and other damage caused by exposure to the Israeli sun.

How much? NIS 239.90 for 50 ml.

Where? Pharmacies, health funds, and online.