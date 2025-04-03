A little samosa, a little bourekas, a lot of celebration: A hot pastry filled with chickpeas

One of the staple foods of Indian cuisine is presented here with a chickpea filling—not as a spread, but as well-seasoned mashed chickpeas. A can of high-quality cooked chickpeas is used to save time.

Ingredients:

1 thawed phyllo dough

For the filling:

2 cans of chickpeas, drained

1/2 cup fresh cilantro

1/2 chopped hot green pepper

1 teaspoon ground dried coriander

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1 finely chopped onion

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon salt

Canola oil for frying

For serving: Spiced yogurt

Preparation Instructions:

1. Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a pan, add the chopped onion and chickpeas.

2. Fry for about three minutes, then add all the filling ingredients except for the fresh cilantro.

3. Remove from heat and mash the filling with a fork. Add the fresh cilantro, mix, and set aside to cool.

4. Prepare a small bowl with oil and a brush. Spread out a phyllo sheet, brush with oil, fold in half, brush again, and fold into quarters.

5. Place a tablespoon of filling at each end and fold into a sealed triangle.

6. Repeat the process with the remaining filling and phyllo sheets.

7. Heat oil and fry the samosas until golden.

8. Serve with spiced yogurt and a touch of chili.

Ines Shilat Yanai, in collaboration with Sugat.