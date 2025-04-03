Opening just in time for Passover: From NIS 650 per night at the new lodging by the Kinneret

In the heart of the Jordan Valley, just a five-minute drive from the Kinneret, the lodging complex of Kibbutz Deganya Bet is being renewed. During the 'Iron Swords' war, the complex served as a warm home for families evacuated from northern communities. Now, it is reopening to the public with exciting news: The launch of the renovated Beit Rishonim.

The comprehensive renovation project of Beit Rishonim, one of the kibbutz's historically significant buildings, established in 1920, blends the preservation of kibbutz heritage with a high hospitality standard. The massive investment in renovating the building aims to provide families with a stay in a historic structure alongside modern comforts. The site includes 75 spacious rooms, both double and family-sized, accommodating up to seven people. Beit Rishonim in Deganya Bet (credit: Moran Sagi)

A Great Starting Point for Regional Trips

The renovated rooms offer accommodations with quality furnishings, private bathrooms, TV, air conditioning, and wireless internet. The windows overlook the pastoral kibbutz scenery, and the peaceful atmosphere allows for true relaxation from daily life.

The complex provides a variety of exciting activities for visiting families. The kibbutz’s seasonal swimming pool is open to guests, the Galita chocolate farm invites visitors to sweet workshops, and the challenging escape rooms offer entertainment for the whole family. Hannele café serves fresh pastries and light meals, while the dining hall in the rural lodging complex offers a traditional Israeli breakfast.

The proximity to the Kinneret allows families to combine a quiet rural vacation with refreshing outings to the lake’s beaches. The strategic location in the heart of the Jordan Valley makes Deganya Bet an excellent starting point for regional trips. Beit Rishonim in Deganya Bet (credit: Moran Sagi)

"Being Part of the Ongoing Story of Deganya Bet"

"The lodging complex in Deganya Bet is not just a place to sleep—it is an opportunity to experience the story of Zionist settlement, connect to kibbutz heritage, and enjoy a family vacation filled with content and activities. The investment in renovating 'Beit Rishonim' and transforming it into a modern lodging site symbolizes the unique connection between past and present and invites visitors to be part of the ongoing story of Deganya Bet," noted Nir Palai, CEO of Deganit Rural Hospitality.

A visit to Deganya Bet offers families a fascinating journey through time via the kibbutz's historical sites. The towering water tower and historic silo tell the story of agricultural settlement, while the impressive aqueduct reflects the pioneers' boldness. Children will especially enjoy the well-maintained "Bashmet" playground, the vast lawns, and, of course, a dip in the Kinneret—Israel's national lake.

Deganya Bet’s strategic location provides access to numerous attractions in the area. A short drive will take visitors to the Beit Gordon Museum and the Rishonim Courtyard, which recreate the early days of settlement. Canoeing and kayaking at Rob Roy, fun at the Jungle Keif amusement park and Kinneret Park, or exploring the historic Naharayim site and the Hagesher Hayashan (Old Bridge) are all within easy reach.

Food lovers can enjoy a variety of restaurants at the Zemach complex and nearby communities, and end the day with a cultural event, performance, or movie at Beit Gabriel. For those seeking relaxation, the thermo-mineral bath park at Hamat Gader offers a refreshing and calming experience.

Prices: Starting from NIS 650 per night for a couple, and from NIS 850 per night for a couple including breakfast. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

For details and reservations: 04-675-5660 or visit https://dganit.co.il/