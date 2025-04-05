LG MyView Smart Monitor: All your multimedia in one screen

The LG MyView Smart Monitor is a cutting-edge smart display designed to bridge the gap between work and entertainment, offering an all-in-one solution without requiring a PC connection. This modern monitor comes with an intelligent operating system, built-in applications, and advanced connectivity options, making it ideal for watching content and gaming.

The 34-inch screen delivers content in a 21:9 aspect ratio, ensuring a full-screen display without black bars. Users can also multitask easily by displaying multiple windows side by side.

Powered by webOS, the monitor provides instant access to entertainment, gaming, and productivity applications, all without needing a computer. Its curved UltraWide QHD resolution (3440x1440) offers an immersive wide viewing angle, enhancing both gaming and cinematic experiences. The extra-wide display provides 34% more screen space than a standard 16:9 monitor, while its curved design ensures an engaging, wraparound viewing experience.

The monitor is also equipped with HDR technology, supporting HDR10 industry standards and utilizing a 99% sRGB color gamut for superior color accuracy and brightness levels. Its ultra-thin bezel on three sides minimizes space usage, blending seamlessly into home or office environments. Users can also benefit from ergonomic adjustments such as tilt and height control. The monitor features a 5ms response time and a 3000:1 contrast ratio.

For connectivity, the monitor includes two USB ports and two HDMI ports, ensuring compatibility with a variety of devices for smooth display transitions. It also supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and LAN input for high-speed connectivity.

One of the key advantages of the monitor—beyond its connectivity and interface options—is its webOS system, allowing users to access streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV directly. Additionally, personalized content recommendations and built-in apps for music, gaming, and sports enhance the user experience.

Users can easily manage apps and service tabs, quickly access recently used applications, and check notifications. Additional smart features include AI Concierge, which offers personalized keyword suggestions based on user preferences at any time.

The LG MyView Smart Monitor also enables remote PC and cloud access, making home office tasks seamless without a computer. With its high-quality built-in speakers, it also serves as an excellent option for music streaming through various supported applications.

For gaming, in addition to traditional PC or console connections, users can access game streaming applications and play directly from the cloud.

In summary, the LG MyView Smart Monitor provides a comprehensive multimedia experience, advanced connectivity, and viewing convenience—allowing you to watch, work, and play your way.