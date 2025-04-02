Herbalife deepens collaboration with Ronaldo and executes major strategic moves

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF), a leader in health and wellness, community, and platform-based solutions, has signed a binding letter of intent to acquire 100% of the assets of Pro2col Health LLC and Pruvit Ventures Inc., as well as a 51% controlling stake in Link BioSciences Inc.

Pro2col is a company specializing in the development of digital applications for health and wellness. It utilizes personal biometric data to provide customized nutritional recommendations supporting a healthy and active lifestyle. The platform is designed to offer personalized health and longevity protocols.

Link BioSciences is an established manufacturing company that employs unique technology to process biometric data, biological markers, lifestyle information, and DNA data. It will leverage data from Pro2col to create personalized nutritional supplements for customers.

According to Stephan Graziani, President of Herbalife Global and incoming CEO: "By acquiring Pro2col and integrating its digital health technology with Link BioSciences’ manufacturing capabilities, Herbalife will offer its vast distributor network unique opportunities to expand their customer base through a health, wellness, and personalized nutrition platform." He added: "These investments further accelerate our vision of modernizing the business and represent a vote of confidence in our business model, strengthening our position as a leading company, community, and platform in the health and wellness sector."

A beta version of the Pro2col platform is expected to be available to selected independent Herbalife distributors in the U.S. during the third quarter of 2025. A full U.S. launch is planned for the fourth quarter of 2025, followed by expansion into additional markets starting in 2026.

Ron Porat, CEO of Herbalife Israel, stated: "The Israeli branch is excited about the local implementation in 2026, in light of the rapid digital growth, the company’s significant expansion in Israel, and the demographic diversity that requires personalized solutions. Additionally, the swift adoption of digital innovation by Israeli consumers strengthens our confidence in the success of this move and its impact on the health and nutrition market in Israel." Ron Porat, CEO of Herbalife Israel (credit: Nadya Fonkatz)

Pruvit is a leader in direct marketing of patented ketone supplements—nutritional supplements containing exogenous ketones, which help the body enter ketosis, a metabolic state where fat is used instead of carbohydrates as the primary energy source. This acquisition expands Herbalife’s health and wellness product offerings with a new and exclusive product category for the direct sales channel. Pruvit will continue to operate independently under its current ownership for up to two years. During the transition period, Herbalife will be able to launch ketone-based products as part of the integration process for the Pro2col platform and its health vision.

The transactions are expected to close during the second quarter of 2025, with a total estimated cost of approximately $25 to $30 million, along with potential additional contingent payments based on future performance.

Additionally, Herbalife is deepening its collaboration with global football legend and longtime partner Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo’s years of dedication to nutrition and athletic performance make him an ideal advisor for the further development of the Pro2col platform. "A decade of partnership with Herbalife, and I’m excited to be part of the company’s next era," said Cristiano Ronaldo. "This expanded partnership reflects our shared commitment to delivering the best nutrition and wellness solutions worldwide."

"For 45 years, Herbalife has been committed to providing science-based health and wellness products, along with a successful business opportunity," said Graziani. "We are excited about these transactions and our partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo, which will drive Herbalife into its next phase of growth."