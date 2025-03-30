Fighting for the Galilee: The festival aiming to revive life in the north

The Galilee looks green and blooming, but behind the breathtaking scenery lies a harsh reality: Restaurants that have yet to reopen, attractions struggling to bring back visitors, and small businesses fighting to survive after months of forced abandonment. Life is slowly returning to the frontier areas, but tourism—the region’s economic engine—is still far from recovery.

To bring back joy and life to the Galilee, the Travelers Hotels chain is launching the "Festival for the North"—an event designed to strengthen local businesses and support entrepreneurs in northern Israel. The festival, set to take place on Friday, April 4, in Sde Nehemia (at the Village Travelers Hotel), will feature unique activities and showcase a variety of local businesses.

Bat Chen Yeshuah, CEO of Travelers Hotels, describes a complex reality: "Surprisingly, the moment that really made us realize how much things have changed in the Galilee was when we resumed full operations. I don’t think we fully grasped the situation of our employees, guests, and local entrepreneurs. The Galilee is far from recovering; it is in a kind of depression. Residents have not yet returned to their homes, not all restaurants have reopened, and attractions are slow to resume operations."

Festival ''for the North'' (credit: Travelers Hotels Network)

Instead of succumbing to the crisis, the chain decided to act. "We came to the Galilee to develop tourism, create jobs, and help the region grow. The businesses surrounding our hotels are important to us. Despite all these challenges, we decided not to let the general mood bring us down," Yeshuah adds. "Our goal is to unite local entrepreneurs in a special festival, and we must do our part to bring back joy to the Galilee. We would love for the people of Israel to take part in this initiative and help revive the north!"

The festival will feature food trucks, artists, children's entertainment, local breweries and wineries, handmade goods, and unique boutique gifts for Passover. The event, which is free of charge, will offer guests a full day of activities, delicious experiences, creative workshops, and music—providing an excellent opportunity to support local businesses while enjoying all that the Galilee has to offer.

Event Details:

When? Friday, April 4 | Hours: 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM Location: The Village, Sde Nehemia Entry: Free

For more details and festival registration: [Insert Contact Info]