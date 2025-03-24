Just before spring: CASTRO HOME launched its 2025 collection

Castro Home, the home design brand of Castro, is launching its spring collection. The new collection includes a wide range of stylishly designed items, with an emphasis on high quality, unique style, and affordable prices, allowing for a fresh home makeover and a festive, refreshing atmosphere.

The Spring 2025 collection is based on five main inspiration stories:

Boho Chic Collection – a natural collection full of textures, featuring items made from materials such as rattan, wood, acacia, bamboo, and linen, in a color palette of black, stone, terracotta, and brown. Items include serving dishes, mats, storage baskets, napkin rings, vases, and decorative cushions.

LEMON AND LEAF Collection – a fresh, summery collection featuring serving ware and textiles adorned with illustrations of lemons and leaves, decorative vases with leaf designs, and festive tablecloths with lemon prints.

MIX & MATCH Collection – a colorful, handcrafted collection of tableware decorated with illustrations of suns, bows, flowers, and hearts, allowing for a variety of combinations to create a vibrant and festive spring table.

Nostalgia Collection – a vintage-style collection in silver, gold, and white, featuring serving dishes, serving spoons, storage baskets, trays, picture frames, candlesticks, and textiles with nostalgic floral prints. The collection also includes floral-patterned tableware, combined with black-and-white polka dots and reactive stripe designs.

The Classic Collection – a refined collection that focuses on the sophistication of simplicity, with items in clean, elegant white tones. This includes the PURE WHITE series, featuring plates and serving dishes for the center of the table; the FLURA series, made of porcelain inspired by the white lotus flower; and the LUXURY series, with glass tableware and serving dishes decorated with a gold rim.

The prices of CASTRO HOME’s collection range from NIS 5.90 to NIS 999.90, with sample prices such as:

Serving dishes and kitchenware: From NIS 5.90

Tablecloths: From NIS 139.90

Vases: From NIS 39.90

Bedding: From NIS 169.90

Towels: From NIS 44.90

Children’s and baby collection: From NIS 69.90