Will you reach the top? A new player in Israel’s vacuum market

Lior Reuven, who introduced Dyson to Israel a decade ago as the brand’s VP of Marketing and Sales, foresaw the revolution of wet-dry vacuum cleaners five years ago and realized it through an exit deal worth approximately NIS 12 million after selling Unico, the importer of Tineco, to OIG. Now, he returns with a new company and the introduction of two new brands, which, according to him, are set to revolutionize the market.

The Deerma brand, from the tech giant Xiaomi, offers a variety of portable cleaning devices for all types of fabrics and home sanitization. Its flagship model, BY-700, heats water to steam in just 30 seconds, making it suitable for sofas, carpets, curtains, car upholstery, and windows. The device features a modern, lightweight, and easy-to-use design with three operating modes: room-temperature water for delicate fabrics, warm water, and 100-degree steam for deep cleaning and up to 100% bacteria elimination and 99.9% removal of dust mites. The cleaner comes with five cleaning brushes, a 5-meter power cord, a voice feedback function, and indicator buttons. It is priced at NIS 1,390 + VAT and includes a one-year importer’s warranty.

Additionally, Reuven will introduce to Israel the Yoniev brand—a fast-growing player in the wet-dry vacuum segment—produced by Ecovacs Robotics, the world’s leading manufacturer in home robotics. Initially, the company will import advanced wet-dry vacuums featuring Hebrew voice alerts. Yoniev vacuums integrate vacuuming, washing, sanitizing, and drying functions for all types of surfaces. They include an intelligent sensor system that detects dirt on the floor and adjusts motor power and water flow accordingly. Other features include indicator lights for easy operation, electrolysis-based water sanitation without the need for detergent, and a 150-degree tilt mechanism for reaching under furniture effortlessly. The Yoniev wet-dry vacuums are lightweight, highly user-friendly, and offer powerful suction performance at consumer-friendly prices.

The product lineup includes three models:

U5 – NIS 1,190

U5S – NIS 1,490

U7S – NIS 1,990

All models come with a one-year importer’s warranty.

Deerma (credit: PR) Lior Reuven, CEO and founder of Brilliant, stated: "The sofa and carpet washing category is experiencing tremendous growth worldwide, while in Israel, it is still in its early stages. Israeli consumers have shifted from fashionable leather sofas to fabric lounging sofas, which require different care. Additionally, with growing awareness of dust and dust mite allergies, demand has increased. We are introducing the world’s best brand, Deerma by Xiaomi—a portable, high-tech, easy-to-use device at an affordable price. Instead of paying thousands of shekels annually for professional sofa, carpet, and mattress cleaning, we offer a one-time purchase solution. This category is still in its infancy in Israel, but I believe it will revolutionize the market, just like the wet-dry vacuums did. I have no doubt that tech-savvy and cleanliness-conscious Israeli consumers in our warm climate will embrace this product."

Regarding wet-dry vacuums, Reuven added: "When I founded Unico five years ago, people were skeptical when I said the future lies in all-in-one vacuum and washing solutions—and today, this is the hottest category in the vacuum market. We are introducing Yoniev to Israel, a young and innovative brand that offers the most advanced devices at highly attractive price points for Israeli consumers. Today marks the launch of our company's activity in Israel with these two brands, and we are already working on the next big innovations."

Deerma and Yoniev products are available at the importer’s website, as well as Shekem Electric Duty-Free, A.L.M. Electric & Digital, Hashmal Neto, City Deal, LastPrice, Hitech Zone, and more.