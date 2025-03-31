With an investment of NIS 4 million: A new RESERVED store at BIG Fashion Glilot

The fashion brand RESERVED, part of the H&O Group, is expanding and opening a new store at the BIG Fashion Glilot complex with an investment of approximately NIS 4 million. This is the brand’s sixth store in Israel, joining existing locations at Ayalon Mall in Ramat Gan, Givatayim Mall, TLV Mall in Tel Aviv, Azrieli Jerusalem Mall, the My Baby complex in Yarka, and in addition to RESERVED's online sales platform: reserved-il.com.

The new store will cover an area of approximately 500 square meters. H&O Group plans to continue developing the brand in Israel and will soon open a seventh store. The store's design follows a unique concept matching RESERVED’s stores in Europe's fashion capitals and was developed by the international architectural team of LPP Group, which owns the brand. The spacious store is designed according to collections, featuring modern and stylish furnishings with a bright and distinctive aesthetic.

The new store will offer a diverse selection of fashionable and up-to-date women's collections, catering to a broad audience. In addition to attractive prices, customers will find a variety of styles suitable for every occasion, including casual, formal events, work, and leisure, available in a wide size range (36-46).

According to Yossi Malka, CEO of H&O Group: "The RESERVED brand offers updated collections both in stores and online, with new arrivals every week. This ensures that at any given moment, the stores and website feature trendy collections with the latest innovations. The frequent introduction of collections and designs allows RESERVED customers to select unique and exclusive items rather than mass-produced pieces."

He added: "The RESERVED brand brings new items to Israel every week, and the new store will be restocked on a weekly basis. Approximately 14 full collections will be introduced annually, reflecting the brand's values, including sustainability, creativity, and variety."

RESERVED is considered a leading brand with around 380 stores across Europe and the Middle East. It is owned by LPP Group, which operates five different retail chains with over 2,200 stores across 39 countries, including major cities such as London, Berlin, Warsaw, Bucharest, Prague, Budapest, Milan, Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Dubai.

