The La Beaute skincare brand makes its way to duty-free

Following the acquisition of the luxury skincare brand La Beaute by Argania Group and its successful integration into leading pharmacy chains, the group is announcing another strategic move—entering James Richardson Duty-Free with an investment of approximately NIS 0.5 million. This move marks a significant turning point in the brand’s expansion within the Israeli retail market.

Ortal Alon, CEO of Argania Group: "Entering duty-free is a significant step in the brand’s development. We are bringing Israeli consumers the innovation and quality that define La Beaute, aiming to continue solidifying our position as leaders in the premium haircare market. We thank the duty-free for their trust and partnership, especially at this time, with hopes for the renewal and growth of the aviation sector. We are proud to be part of this economic growth and promise that the brand will meet the needs of thousands more customers. Our products will add value to every trip and make it even more unique."

Shani Inbar-Kriti, VP of Marketing at James Richardson Duty-Free: "The professional haircare category is experiencing continuous growth, with more and more consumers seeking unique and specialized hair products for home use as well. As a result, James Richardson Duty-Free is expanding the professional haircare category, inspired by leading global trends, both in the duty-free complex and on the company’s website. The entry of La Beaute into duty-free will provide our customers with more choices and a premium shopping experience featuring leading haircare brands."

In the coming year, duty-free will focus on the Hair Care category, with La Beaute selected as one of the leading brands in this category. This move reflects the duty-free’s confidence in the brand and the quality of its products.