Good news for vegans: Redefine Meat enters Rami Levy chain

Redefine Meat, which markets a variety of New-Meat products free of animal-based ingredients, is expanding its operations and is now introducing its products to Rami Levy Hashikma Marketing, which operates 57 branches across Israel. This is another step in the company’s growth, completing its presence in all major supermarket chains in the country, with the goal of changing the way Israelis consume meat and making its products accessible to a broader audience.

The company will sell its full range of products at Rami Levy, including shredded New-Meat in a beef style, ground New-Meat in a beef style, premium burger, lamb-style kebab, merguez sausage, flank steak, shredded shawarma-style cut, and German-style bratwurst. All products are suitable for home cooking and cater to meat lovers, kosher consumers, flexitarians, vegetarians, and vegans.

Eshchar Ben-Shitrit, CEO and co-founder of Redefine Meat, said: "We are pleased to collaborate with Rami Levy, one of Israel’s largest and most beloved chains, with an extensive nationwide presence. From the beginning, we set out to change the way people consume meat, and this move is another step in our expansion strategy and journey. Now, meat lovers looking for New-Meat will be able to find us on the shelves of all major supermarket chains, at a store near them. We will continue our mission to reach every home in Israel."

Eshchar Ben-Shitrit, CEO and co-founder of Redefine Meat (credit: Yakir Pollak)

Redefine Meat is based in Rehovot and employs staff in Israel and Europe. The company’s products, launched in 2022, have achieved success in the institutional and retail markets, creating a breakthrough category in the meat industry, ranging from ground products to premium steak cuts with a meaty taste, texture, and aroma.

In Israel, the products are available in restaurants and retail chains such as Shufersal, Victory, Nitzat Haduvdevan, Yohananoff, Half Free, and more. Beyond Israel, the company's products can be found in over five countries across Europe, in approximately 5,000 restaurants, hotels, and catering services, including in the UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and more.