With an investment of NIS 5 million: Bagel Café chain expands and will open 6 new branches

The Bagel Café coffee shop chain has announced a significant investment in its expansion. By the end of 2025, the chain will open 6 new branches with an investment of over NIS 5 million, in addition to the 10 branches it operates today. The new branches will be established in Tel Aviv, Kiryat Ono, the Krayot, Petah Tikva, Haifa, and Beersheba.

Bagel Café is a coffee shop chain based on the American bagel, offering, among other things, deli and bakery services and catering platters for events with high-standard dairy kosher certification. The chain operates a unique concept of kiosks in leading malls across Israel, with seating areas next to them. The accessible and fast concept allows for the opening of branches at relatively low costs, with the potential for high profitability for franchisees. Bagel Café branch in Kfar Saba (credit: official site, Rotem Udler)

The chain's menu is based on the American bagel and offers a blend of American tradition and Israeli culture. The owners of the chain are Tomer and Shmrit Touti, a married couple with four children and many years of business partnership.

Shimrit and Tomer Touti, the owners of Bagel Café (credit: David Sasson, official site)

Tomer Touti, one of the owners of Bagel Café, describes: "Our chain started as a well-known and beloved Jerusalem coffee shop in 2012. The expansion of the chain, and especially the new branches we are announcing today, is a result of the growing demand for our products, the freshness, and the on-site preparation of dishes in front of the customer. Our diverse menu allows us to expand into many cities across the country. At this stage, the chain includes 10 branches, with an additional 6 branches set to open by the end of 2025, and we plan to continue expanding in the coming years and provide delicious, uncompromising quality meals for our customers."

The 10 Bagel Café branches are currently spread throughout the country: four branches in Jerusalem (Malha Mall, Ramat Eshkol Center, Rehavia, and the German Colony), Mevaseret Zion (Harel Mall), Efrat (Te'ena Center), Modiin (Azrieli Mall), Netanya (Ir Yamim Mall), Kfar Saba (Kfar Saba Mall), and Ra'anana (Raananim Mall). The new branches are planned for Tel Aviv (Landmark project near Sarona, the flagship project of the Melisron Group), Kiryat Ono (Amot Mall), the northern region (in the Kiryon Mall), Petah Tikva, Haifa, and Beersheba.

Bagel Café offers a unique breakfast concept, bagel sandwiches prepared on-site, custom salads, quiches, hot and special drinks, and iced frappes in the style of the frappuccino, among others. Alongside the coffee shop, the chain operates a rich deli and classic American bakery. All these products, including bagels, salads, cheeses by weight, and of course cookies, muffins, croffins, and other American bakery items, can be purchased at the branches to take home. Additionally, customers can order from the event department and catering platters of the chain, which provides a full package for any event, from office happy hours, team-building days, bar mitzvahs, toast ceremonies, and many other special moments. Beyond the products themselves, the chain also offers personal consulting for any event with an expert in organizing successful events.

For the chain's website, click here.