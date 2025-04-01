Shufersal to lead one of the biggest gaming events of the year

For the first time, Shufersal is bringing "Menora Games 360" to its customer club and credit card holders. Exclusive tickets for the biggest Passover gaming event—Team De Cohen versus Team Master Ohad. The event will take place on Tuesday, April 15, during Passover Chol Hamoed, at 14:00 at Menora Hall, Tel Aviv.

Following the massive success of De Cohen and Master Ohad in previous gaming events, with six sold-out shows and more than 40,000 spectators—everything has turned upside down. The duo, once the strongest pair in Israel, got into a highly publicized feud that swept the entire gaming community on social media. The audience was split in two: Team De Cohen versus Team Master Ohad, with the country's top content creators choosing sides and fueling the tension to new heights.

Now, at Menora Games 360, in front of tens of thousands of spectators, the conflict will reach its climax: Will the two reconcile, or will the battle for dominance in Brawl Stars and other popular games end in a knockout?

Shufersal has pre-purchased the rights to the show and will offer tickets to Shufersal credit card holders and customer club members with an exclusive benefit. Sales will begin on Sunday, March 23, at 14:00 on the Leaan website: Customers paying with a Shufersal credit card can get a ticket starting at just NIS 99 by entering the coupon code shufersal360 (limited to 5 tickets per customer). Shufersal club members can purchase a ticket starting at NIS 119. The discount is conditional on a purchase of over NIS 99 at Shufersal and Be Pharm. Purchases will be made using a personal code sent via SMS on the next business day (limited to 5 tickets per customer).