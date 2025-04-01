Cybersecurity company Axonius expands its platform with two new products

Axonius, a leader in cyber asset management that provides visibility and control across all digital assets, announced today the launch of the Axonius Asset Cloud, a groundbreaking suite of products designed to turn enterprise asset intelligence into the ability to take informed action. The launch took place at the Axonius Adapt conference in Dallas, Texas. The revamped platform expands the company’s capabilities, enabling organizations to proactively identify and remediate cybersecurity exposures, misconfigurations, and inefficiencies within their technology environments.

“The complexity of modern IT and security environments demands more than just visibility—it requires action,” said Dean Sysman, CEO and co-founder of Axonius. “The Axonius Asset Cloud is a major leap forward, offering AI-driven insights, automation, and control to help organizations bridge the gap between knowing and doing.”

The Axonius Asset Cloud is built on the company's industry-leading enterprise asset management solution. The newly launched products, Axonius Identities (available today) and Axonius Exposures (to be released in April), complement the existing offerings: Axonius Cyber Assets, Axonius Software Assets, and SaaS Applications. With AI-driven insights, a broad integration network, and automation capabilities, the platform provides security and IT teams with a unified asset data model, enabling proactive security measures at scale.

IT and cybersecurity experts recognize the growing need for automation and insights in today’s evolving threat landscape. As security teams struggle with visibility gaps and manual processes, the Axonius Asset Cloud offers a strategic shift from reactive to proactive security, ensuring organizations can identify, prioritize, and address security risks with maximum confidence.

“At Axonius, we believe that the foundation of strong security is a complete and accurate understanding of the environment in which your company operates,” added Dean Sysman, CEO and co-founder of Axonius. “The Axonius Asset Cloud represents the next evolution in cybersecurity—providing teams with the most reliable data and the tools needed to move beyond visibility to effective and secure action.”