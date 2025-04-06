Celebrating Passover at sea: Thousands of Israelis choose to mark the holiday on cruise voyages

More than 1,500 Israelis will spend the Passover Seder night and the intermediate days of the holiday on two five-day cruises aboard the upgraded Allure of the Seas, sailing from Barcelona to Western Europe, according to Sunorama, the official representative of Royal Caribbean in Israel.

The ship, which recently underwent a $135 million renovation, offers a luxurious experience across 18 decks. The upgraded vessel features a wide range of attractions, including a 10-story dry slide, resort-style pools, in-pool sun loungers, an indoor pool, twisting water slides, a rock climbing wall, and a dedicated pool area for children and toddlers.

Vacationers will also enjoy game rooms for all ages, escape rooms, a shopping promenade, a fitness center, a jogging track encircling the ship, and a variety of entertainment options—including an acrobatic show in a designated water theater, nightly performances, and movies.

Udi Schaebel, CEO of Sunorama, stated: "In recent years, we have seen increasing demand for vacation cruises from Israeli families with children of all ages. The most popular destinations for Israelis are Barcelona and Rome in Europe and Miami in the U.S., thanks in part to the availability of direct flights. These vacations are cost-effective and cater to everyone's needs." ALLURE OF THE SEAS (credit: Courtesy of Royal Caribbean)

Due to the high demand, Royal Caribbean has launched special prices for the Tishrei holidays:

Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year) Cruise: A 7-night voyage aboard the Allure of the Seas to Western Europe, departing from Barcelona, starts at $812 per person (based on a family of two adults and children up to age 12).

Sukkot Cruise: A 7-night voyage starts at $1,071 per person under the same family arrangement.

For cruises from Miami on the Icon of the Seas—the largest cruise ship in the world—to the Caribbean: