We found the most stylish pants for the upcoming summer

1. Mini Dress by Reserved

What? It seems that Chloé's boho-chic lines are already making their way into fast fashion chains. Reserved offers a few such pieces in its new collection—a mini dress with short puffed sleeves, decorative tie details at the back, and a square neckline, along with a ruffled blouse in a refreshing peach color.

How much? Dress: NIS 249.90, Blouse: NIS 139.90.

Where? Chain stores and online.

Hava Zingboim’s sunscreen series (credit: URI GRUN)

2. Hava Zingboim’s Sunscreen Series

What? The UV+ series, which includes three new products and the dreamy Silky Filter product in an enlarged package, raises the bar when it comes to sun protection. It promotes an innovative (and let's be honest, quite necessary) approach where sunscreens become an essential part of the daily skincare routine. In short, be smart in the sun—and maybe a little less tanned.

How much? NIS 290-390 per product.

Where? Authorized PME cosmetologists and online. Tailored 3/4 pants by OMA (credit: HILA SHAER)

3. Tailored 3/4 Pants by OMA

What? Chocolate brown 3/4 tailored pants with a wide cut, made from a flowing and elegant fabric for a sophisticated yet relaxed style. Featuring a flattering high waist and classic slit pockets, they are part of OMA’s Pink and Blue Music collection. A perfect blend of modern tailoring and addictive comfort, ideal for both office wear and an evening out.

How much? NIS 450.

Where? Ronen Chen stores and online. Ballerina shoes with laces by Ganni (credit: courtesy of the brand)

4. Ballerina Shoes with Laces by Ganni

What? The lace design on these shoes is what makes them stand out, setting them apart from any classic ballet flat. Inspired by 1920s boots, this style has gained strong popularity within the Danish brand. Featuring an elasticized back and vegan-friendly white leather.

How much? NIS 1,890.

Where? Factory 54 and online. Eladaria perfume by Creed (credit: courtesy of the brand)

5. Eladaria Perfume by Creed

What? Attention, rose lovers! Creed’s new luxurious fragrance features three varieties of roses, combined with a refreshing burst of mandarin and bergamot, delicately spiced with pink pepper. Accented by peonies and lily of the valley, it creates a romantic floral bouquet with powdery touches. The iconic perfume house continues to set the standard with long-lasting, statement-making scents.

How much? NIS 1,160 for 75ml.

Where? Beyond Skin stores and online. Foundation & corrector concealer by Pupa (credit: PUPA)

6. Foundation & Corrector Concealer by Pupa

What? The Italian makeup brand has launched two products celebrating a natural look—a foundation that provides even coverage with just a few drops, available in four shades. The second is what we call efficiency—a multi-tasking corrector concealer with three functions in one: smoothing, correcting, and blurring signs of aging, dark circles, and defining facial contours with a dark corrector for a sculpted effect.

How much? Foundation: NIS 118, Concealer & Corrector: NIS 89.

Where? Super-Pharm stores and website, and Lilith Cosmetics website. Wrap skirt by Golbary (credit: Shai Yehezel)

7. Wrap Skirt by Golbary

What? A straight-cut, midi-length satin wrap skirt with a side tie—precise and trendy for the season, especially for holiday occasions when lighter-colored pieces are in demand. The pearl-like shade adds a touch of luxury to a nighttime date while providing a much-needed glow during daytime hours.

How much? NIS 239.90.

Where? Golbary stores and online.