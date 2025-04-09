Not cheap, but worth it: The vacuums that will clean your home before Passover

Passover is here, and with it, the cleaning. One of the most popular products for the holiday is cordless vacuums, especially those that also wash. They come at different price levels and offer a variety of features. We'll just lay out the review—you decide.

DEEBOT T50 PRO OMNI

ECOVACS ROBOTICS introduces the DEEBOT T50 PRO OMNI, a new robotic vacuum setting a new cleaning standard with an ultra-low height of just 81mm, allowing it to clean under furniture and in low-clearance areas. The vacuum is equipped with advanced technologies such as TruEdge 2.0 for thorough edge cleaning, ZeroTangle 2.0 to prevent hair entanglement, and AIVI 3D 3.0 for obstacle avoidance, ensuring full home coverage.

The DEEBOT T50 PRO OMNI also features AINA 2.0 AI system, which performs real-time repeated cleaning for stubborn dirt, along with an advanced sensor system that helps it navigate even in dark areas. Additionally, thanks to a dynamic side brush and TruEdge 3D technology, the robot enables precise cleaning near corners and furniture.

This model includes a high-capacity battery that allows for up to 180 minutes of continuous operation and an OMNI docking station that provides automatic brush washing, dust emptying, and minimal maintenance. The dock sanitizes with hot water and dries the mop pads in warm air, ensuring the robot is always ready for the next task.

The DEEBOT T50 PRO OMNI supports the YIKO-GPT voice assistant and a smart app for managing the entire cleaning process.

Officially imported by Ronlight, available in Israel on the company's website and through authorized retailers.Recommended retail price: NIS 4,399.

DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI (credit: PR) DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI

Recently, ECOVACS ROBOTICS launched an innovative robotic vacuum-mop, incorporating cutting-edge home-cleaning technologies. This model features a revolutionary OZMO ROLLER washing system, which provides continuous high-pressure floor washing. The system includes 16 water nozzles that keep the roller wet with clean water, preventing dirt from spreading. The roller spins at 200 rotations per minute, ensuring thorough cleaning and a dry floor.

The vacuum is equipped with an ultra-powerful 18,000pa suction motor, allowing it to clean with ease and precision. Thanks to its 98mm height, it can also reach tight areas and places that are hard to access, like under furniture. Additionally, ZeroTangle 2.0 technology prevents hair entanglement, eliminating the need for manual cleaning after use. The latest AIVI 3D 3.0 technology allows the robot to accurately recognize objects and avoid them during cleaning while ensuring full coverage, even in corners.

The DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI features TruEdge 2.0 technology, which provides deep corner and edge cleaning using an advanced roller and an adjustable side brush. The TruEdge 3D Edge sensor detects wall and panel contours, enabling the robot to clean even the narrowest spaces without damaging furniture.

The OMNI station offers smart roller cleaning, including washing, sanitizing, and drying, as well as automatic dust emptying. This vacuum doesn't just clean—it also restores the roller to optimal condition with each use. Additionally, it can be controlled using the YIKO-GPT voice assistant, which understands complex commands. Through the app, users can customize cleaning modes, adjust suction power and water levels, and plan routes for an optimal cleaning experience.

Officially imported by Ronlight, available in Israel on the company's website and through authorized retailers.Recommended retail price: NIS 5,999.

Shark - Power Detect (credit: PR) Shark - Power Detect

The Shark Power Detect vacuum series introduces an innovative bidirectional suction system—both forward and backward—thanks to a unique brush that enables quick and efficient cleaning in a single pass. It also features DETECT AND REACT technology, which smartly adjusts suction power and brush actions for optimal cleaning efficiency and battery use.

These intelligent vacuums detect issues—whether hair, dust, dirt, or surface type—and, thanks to DETECT AND REACT technology, automatically adjust the brush and suction power for maximum cleaning effectiveness. The result? A clean floor in no time, without having to go over the same spot multiple times.

The vacuum comes in two models:

IP1253: A standalone vacuum

IP3253: Comes with a charging and automatic emptying station, ensuring the vacuum is always clean and ready to use. The dirt collected in the bin can remain there for up to 45 days without odors, thanks to ANTI ODOUR technology, which neutralizes bad smells and releases a fresh scent into the air.

Unlike many vacuums in this category, Shark vacuums feature full sealing, ensuring that dust particles do not escape into the air. This is made possible by an advanced antibacterial HEPA filter, which traps allergens and guarantees airtight operation.

According to the manufacturer, this vacuum has an extended runtime. In standard mode (low power, no motorized brush), it operates for up to 70 minutes. The AUTO mode intelligently detects dirt levels and optimizes battery use only when necessary.

Officially imported by Sarig, with a 5-year warranty (1 full year including battery, plus 4 additional years on the vacuum and 1 extra year on the battery, per warranty terms).Available at leading appliance stores, authorized retailers, and on the importer’s website.

Recommended prices:

NIS 2,390 (without emptying bin)

NIS 2,990 (with emptying bin)

JIMMY H11 PRO (credit: PR) JIMMY H11 PRO

Recently, the JIMMY brand launched the H11 PRO, an ultra-powerful cordless vacuum with 260AW suction power and a removable 8-cell 3,000mAh battery, providing up to 90 minutes of continuous use. It includes various cleaning accessories for different needs.

This vacuum features multiple modes, including an automatic mode that adjusts suction power based on surface type and dirt level, a turbo mode, and a maximum suction mode. The H11 PRO comes with two detachable heads—a standard brush for all surfaces and a specialized carpet brush—as well as a flexible wand for easy access to low areas.

It has a smart LED display that provides real-time updates on battery status, usage time, dirt level, and error alerts. Additionally, its dust sensor indicates the dirt concentration in the cleaning area.

The vacuum’s unique cyclone technology prevents airflow blockages, ensures maximum filtration, and maintains high performance with a one-touch dustbin emptying system. It also includes dedicated brush sets, an extra battery, a convenient storage stand, a charger, and additional tubes for a complete cleaning experience.

Officially imported by Ronlight, available in Israel on the company’s website and through authorized retailers.Recommended retail price: NIS 2,299. Yoniev U7S (credit: PR)

Brilliant Israel, owned by Lior Reuven, is now launching the operations of the young and rapidly growing vacuum-mop brand Yoniev, from the leading global home robotics manufacturer, Ecovacs Robotics.

The flagship model of the advanced vacuum-mop series, the Yoniev U7S, features the latest and most advanced technology for thorough home cleaning. The device offers four operating modes: vacuuming only, automatic mopping, deep mopping, and a disinfection mode, making it suitable for all types of surfaces.

The Yoniev U7S is equipped with a smart sensor that monitors dirt on the floor and adjusts the motor power and water usage accordingly, optimizing battery life and saving water.

The U7S also includes voice alerts in Hebrew or English, as well as indicator lights for easy and convenient operation. A side brush reaching wall panels and floor corners on both sides of the device ensures thorough and efficient cleaning in every corner of the house. Additionally, the device can tilt up to 150 degrees, allowing it to clean under furniture effortlessly.

The device features an electric electrolysis system that sterilizes water, eliminating up to 99.99% of bacteria. It has a 0.5-liter clean water tank and a 0.6-liter dirty water tank, sufficient for cleaning an entire home in a single session. It also includes a fully automated self-cleaning system that washes the brush and internal piping, followed by a one-button drying function for the brush.

Price: NIS 1,990, with a one-year warranty. Available on the importer’s website.

Narwal Freo Z Ultra (credit: PR) Narwal Freo Z Ultra

The Freo Z Ultra robotic vacuum-mop features Twin AI navigation technology, allowing it to map and clean intelligently using dual cameras for real-time environment analysis and automatic suction power adjustments.

With 12,000PA suction power, the Freo Z Ultra is the quietest robotic vacuum-mop in the world, operating at just 53db. Its AI DirtSense™ 2.0 technology detects dirt levels and automatically re-cleans dirty areas. The robot also identifies and avoids 120 different objects, including wires and small furniture, and moves smoothly between floors.

Its advanced docking station supports automatic dust emptying, mop washing, hot water sanitization, and warm air drying, allowing up to 120 days of hands-free use.

Officially imported by Ronlight, available in Israel on the company's website and through authorized retailers.Recommended retail price: NIS 4,999. Dreame Z30 (credit: PR)

Dreame Z30

Dreame Israel is launching the Z series, starting with the new premium model, the Z30, which boasts the world's strongest suction power—310AW. The Z30 vacuum cleaner thoroughly, efficiently, and deeply cleans dirt, dust, pet fur, and hair from various types of floors and surfaces (including parquet). It features an advanced turbo motor with a record-breaking speed of 150,000 RPM and an innovative TurboMotor™ system, which prevents suction power loss during cleaning. The Z30 includes a HEPA filter, an advanced and efficient filtration system that tackles dust mites down to 0.3 microns in size.

The vacuum is lightweight compared to competitors in its category. It has infrared sensors that accurately detect particle size and quantity, automatically and immediately adjusting the required suction power for thorough cleaning. It includes three different suction levels: light dirt, medium dirt, and heavy dirt.

The Z30 comes with two brushes for different uses:

A soft rotating main brush, designed for cleaning hard floors and parquet.

A multi-surface brush, designed for cleaning various surfaces and carpets.

Both brushes feature LED lighting, which helps the vacuum reveal hidden areas, small dust particles, and less visible spots, improving cleaning quality and efficiency. With these two main brushes, you can vacuum hair, dirt, pet fur, and dust from various floors and surfaces, including parquet, sofas, mattresses, rails, carpets, and more.

The Z30 is the ideal solution for pet shedding seasons. It includes an innovative Deshedding brush that grooms and cleans pet fur in one motion while vacuuming the fur directly into the vacuum. This brush is especially suitable for medium to long-haired dogs and cats, and it is easy and convenient to use. Additionally, the vacuum features advanced Anti-Tangle technology, preventing hair and fur from getting tangled in the vacuum brush, allowing for continuous suction without unnecessary stops for brush cleaning.

Flagship Z30 Model Features:

310AW suction power

Continuous suction for up to 90 minutes

Lightweight (only 2.2 kg)

LED lighting on the main brush and carpet cleaning brush

Brush designed to prevent hair and fur tangling

Full advanced filtration system—HEPA filter

Dirt detection sensor that adjusts suction power for optimal cleaning

Motor speed: 150,000 RPM

TurboMotor™ system

Deshedding brush—vacuums and grooms pet fur

Floor stand and full accessories kit

Price: NIS 2,790

Dreame Z20

250AW suction power

Continuous suction for up to 90 minutes

Lightweight (only 2.2 kg)

LED lighting on the main brush and carpet cleaning brush

Brush designed to prevent hair and fur tangling

Full advanced filtration system—HEPA filter

Dirt detection sensor that adjusts suction power for optimal cleaning

Motor speed: 140,000 RPM

Floor stand and full accessories kit

Price: NIS 2,290

NeverChange HP303 Air Purifier (credit: PR) NeverChange HP303 Air Purifier

After successfully launching outdoor product categories, Ninja ice cream makers, and Shark Beauty hair products, Shark-Ninja continues to innovate, this time in the home climate category. Shark is introducing the NeverChange HP303 Air Purifier, an industry-leading device that captures 99.97% of bacteria and allergens larger than 0.1 microns in the air, bringing a game-changing solution for enclosed, unventilated spaces.

This powerful air filtration and purification device features a unique, advanced HEPA filter that does not require replacement for up to 5 years, saving money on filter replacements and ensuring peace of mind with consistently clean air at home.

A unique advantage of Shark's air purifier is its advanced technology that detects and monitors air pollutants, allowing users to identify the source of pollution and take active measures to reduce and prevent air contamination.

The digital display shows three particle sizes detected in real time:

PM1: Microscopic particles such as pollen and small allergens

PM2.5: Smoke, chemicals, and metals

PM10: Dust, construction particles, cooking pollutants, etc.

The device is ideal for allergy sufferers, children's rooms, cooking enthusiasts, smokers, and pet-owning families. Thanks to its four layers of protection, it provides comprehensive, high-quality air filtration for healthier indoor breathing. The purifier captures invisible dust particles, pet dander, allergens, and even micro-pollutants, while its ANTI-ODOUR technology neutralizes common household odors such as cooking, pet smells, and smoke.

It automatically monitors air quality using AUTO IQ technology, operating continuously for up to 12 hours and purifying an entire home’s air in one hour (up to 130 m²). For a standard children’s room (up to 12 m²), it filters the air 11 times per hour.

The Shark air purifier is perfect for closed rooms like teen rooms and bomb shelters (MAMADs), where windows are always shut and extended stays may be required. It is also ideal for open-plan offices, where air quality can be poor.

Comes with:

A scent cartridge

A remote control for maximum convenience

Weight: 5.4 kg—portable for flexible home placement.

Price: NIS 1,490

Warranty: 1+1 years (Sarig official importer, subject to terms on Sarig’s website and warranty card).

Dyson WashG1 (credit: PR) Dyson WashG1

The Dyson WashG1 cordless floor washer combines water distribution, absorption, and suction to remove wet and dry dirt simultaneously. The device automatically separates dirt from dirty water, making maintenance easier. With a 1-liter clean water tank, it can cover up to 290 m² of floor space for thorough cleaning in large areas.

It features two independently driven rollers that spin in opposite directions, while a water pump distributes water evenly through 26 precisely placed outlets across the rollers' width.

Dyson’s separation technology ensures hygienic disposal by isolating dry dirt from dirty water from the start. The rollers extract dirty water via durable suction plates, while internal nylon-fiber brushes remove debris and direct it into a removable waste tray.

For easy maintenance, the WashG1 is designed without sharp internal surfaces or grooves, preventing dirt buildup. Its large water tank openings simplify cleaning. The self-cleaning mode injects clean water into both rollers at MAX mode, ensuring they are ready for the next use.

Price: NIS 3,260

Available at Dyson.co.il and leading electronics stores.

2-year home service and warranty by B.N.Z.K. Trading (Dyson’s official Israeli importer). Dreame X50 Ultra (credit: PR)

Dreame X50 Ultra

As previously mentioned, Dreame has introduced its latest robotic vacuum, the X50 Ultra, through its official distributor, the Cristalino Group. This model features the innovative ProLeap™ technology—two legs that lift and climb over obstacles, handling steps up to 6 cm (double step) or 4.2 cm (single step) with ease.

The X50 Ultra also includes an advanced scrubbing and drying system that heats mop pads to 80°C for effective cleaning. Additionally, its AI-powered obstacle detection system identifies up to 200 obstacles in a full 360° view, even in complete darkness. The vacuum also comes with a built-in smart voice assistant, allowing direct voice commands without the need for an app connection.

Equipped with VersaLift™ technology, the X50 Ultra can lower itself to just 8.95 cm to clean under low furniture. It features a unique dual TPU brush that prevents hair tangling, making it particularly effective for handling long hair and pet fur. The device also offers hygienic self-cleaning and dust emptying with UV light for bacteria elimination, ensuring a cleaner and healthier home environment.

Additional features include:

20,000 Pa suction power

Hands-free dust disposal for up to 100 days

Clean Genius smart sensor for detecting dirt levels

Auto-lifting mop pads (10.5 mm) when detecting carpets to prevent water damage

Front-facing LED lighting for precise navigation in the dark

Full smart home integration with Alexa, Siri, and Google Home for seamless automation

Price: NIS 5,890

Roborock Saros 10 (credit: PR) Roborock Saros 10

The Saros 10 is equipped with RetractSense LiDAR technology, enabling it to contract and adapt for cleaning under extremely low objects and then return to its original height in open spaces. Its Adaptilift Chassis allows it to navigate obstacles up to 4 cm high, such as room thresholds or balcony steps, ensuring smooth movement throughout the home.

It boasts the strongest suction power in its category, with 22,000 Pa suction, an 80°C self-cleaning function, and full app integration in Hebrew.

Key advantages:

Advanced height-measuring technology to detect low and inclined spaces in real time

Specialized anti-tangle pet brush

Vibrating mop technology for deep cleaning

Dedicated detergent compartment for efficient cleaning

Battery life: Up to 220 minutes on a full charge (2.5-hour recharge time).

Price:

NIS 6,190

NIS 6,890 (with a drainage and refill station that connects directly to home plumbing)

1-year warranty from the official distributor

Roborock F25 ACE / F25 ACE Combo (credit: PR) Roborock F25 ACE / F25 ACE Combo

The F25 ACE is a versatile and efficient cordless vacuum, featuring Smart Wet-and-Dry Cleaning technology for one-touch operation without pre-programming. Its Scraper technology ensures streak-free, effortless cleaning.

The vacuum has dual motorized wheels that detect forward and backward movement and adjust accordingly. The brush is designed with shark-tooth blades, effectively capturing hair for a smoother finish.

Suction power:

Wet & Dry mode: 20,000 Pa

Vacuum mode: 25,000 Pa

Eco mode runtime: 60 minutes

Key features:

Smart dirt sensor that detects real-time dirt levels

Flat design at a 0° angle for easy maneuverability

Automatic detergent distribution system

Water cleanliness detection

Dedicated detergent compartment

Price:

NIS 2,190

NIS 3,290 for the Combo version (includes additional dry vacuum accessories)

1-year warranty from the official distributor