What is a "Pyrolytic Oven"? We tried one and got an answer

Sometimes you come across words that seem meaningless, usually related to the world of technology. For example, "pyrolytic." What does pyrolytic even mean? Luckily, artificial intelligence can explain. According to ChatGPT, "pyrolytic" describes a process or action of pyrolysis, which is the breakdown of material using high heat and without the presence of oxygen (or with a very minimal amount of it). This causes the material not to burn but to decompose into other substances – for example, solids (charcoal), liquids (tar, oils), and gases.

In the context of household or industrial ovens, when someone says "pyrolytic cleaning," they mean that the oven cleans itself by heating to a very high temperature (usually around 500 degrees), which causes food and grease residues to break down into ash that can simply be wiped away.

Electrolux's Pyrolytic Oven

Electrolux launched the multifunctional pyrolytic oven with Borderless Design. It is a versatile oven with nine operating programs (including active turbo, humid baking, grilling with turbo, and more), an advanced system that allows simultaneous cooking and baking in multiple trays, and 41 automatic baking programs suitable for baking and preparing tarts, cakes, roast beef, fillets, fish, and more. The oven has three pyrolytic self-cleaning programs, a glass door that can be dismantled for easy cleaning. The oven is certified for use on Passover by the Scientific Technological Institute for Halacha, and also for cooking or baking dairy and meat products consecutively after running the cleaning program between them.

Electrolux (credit: David Rosenthal)

First and foremost, our tester was impressed by the external features of the oven. It is excellently designed, shiny, with a soft-close door, and telescopic rails that make it easier to insert trays. Operationally, it is very simple, with clear, easy-to-use icons. It is very user-friendly, pleasant to use, and visually appealing, large and spacious.

But the real highlight is, well, its pyrolytic properties. We all know the nightmare of crumbs and other unwanted debris that accumulate on the oven walls. After several uses of this oven, there was no sign of it, according to the tester, and it still looks brand new.

Electrolux (credit: David Rosenthal) Electrolux (credit: David Rosenthal)

Are there any drawbacks? Not so far. The recommended retail price starts at NIS 3,390. It’s not cheap by itself, but for a product that will last for years, it’s worth it. However, it’s important to remember that today, electrical products are no longer built to last, especially with all the sensors and electrical components they contain. This is true for all products, not specifically for this one, but it should still be approached with the necessary caution. Therefore, in addition to the mandatory one-year warranty, it’s recommended to purchase an extended warranty. All this, of course, increases the cost, and it’s worth checking out the extended warranty options and choosing the one that suits you.

Miniline, the distributor of Electrolux, announced an extended warranty for the Passover holiday: 5 years of warranty for an additional NIS 199 on Electrolux and AEG ovens, dishwashers, and washing machines. It’s worth checking what each warranty plan offers and deciding accordingly.

In any case, if you want peace of mind from cleaning and a high-tech oven with simple and worthy operating programs, this oven could definitely be a good option for you.