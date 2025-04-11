Health bomb, flavor bomb: Easy vegetable patties

Vegetable patties, potatoes, and green lentils that are already prepared from a can, lightly fried, and turned into a tasty snack full of flavors.
You can combine them inside a good bun or even pita (go for spelt pita, if you find it) with some tahini and chopped vegetables, or you can just eat them as is, alongside a finely chopped salad. The tastiest.
Ingredients:
2 eggs
1 package of finely chopped spinach
1/2 package of chopped cilantro
1 finely chopped onion
2 peeled and boiled potatoes
1 can of lentils, drained
1/2 - 3/4 cup chickpea flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon garlic powder
Oil for shallow frying
Instructions:
1. Whisk 2 eggs in a bowl with the spices and mashed potato.
2. Add the remaining ingredients and mix well.
3. Heat a pan with a little oil and fry the patties, flattening them, on both sides.
Ines Shilat Yanai, in collaboration with Sugat