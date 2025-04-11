Health bomb, flavor bomb: Easy vegetable patties

Vegetable patties, potatoes, and green lentils that are already prepared from a can, lightly fried, and turned into a tasty snack full of flavors.

You can combine them inside a good bun or even pita (go for spelt pita, if you find it) with some tahini and chopped vegetables, or you can just eat them as is, alongside a finely chopped salad. The tastiest.

Ingredients:

2 eggs

1 package of finely chopped spinach

1/2 package of chopped cilantro

1 finely chopped onion

2 peeled and boiled potatoes

1 can of lentils, drained

1/2 - 3/4 cup chickpea flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Oil for shallow frying

Instructions:

1. Whisk 2 eggs in a bowl with the spices and mashed potato.

2. Add the remaining ingredients and mix well.

3. Heat a pan with a little oil and fry the patties, flattening them, on both sides.

Ines Shilat Yanai, in collaboration with Sugat