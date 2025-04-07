On one smart dining table, the Haggadah spoke

Passover is not just a holiday of Haggadah, matzah, and four cups of wine—it’s a holiday of family, renewal, and magical moments that fill the heart. It's the time when the house fills with the smells of cooking, the laughter of children, and the joy that reminds us of the power of tradition and family ties. Every year, it’s the same story: The uncles arrive with delicacies, cousins we haven’t seen in years suddenly aren’t children anymore, and the table somehow manages to host even the surprise guest—because that’s what happens at Passover, the heart is open, and the house expands.

So how do you organize a holiday table without stress, without fighting over the most comfortable seat, and with maximum comfort for everyone? This year, our dining areas will ensure you won’t have to break your head over it. With smart solutions like tables that open with one movement, expandable consoles, and chairs with maximum comfort that won’t take up half your house after the holiday—all that’s left is to enjoy the beautiful moments, the love surrounding the table, and the festive atmosphere that brings with it a sense of a new beginning.

Opening the Table, and the Faster, the Better

At the end of the day, the Seder night begins and ends with a comfortable dining table that opens quickly and easily. Take, for example, our butterfly opening mechanism! With one hand movement, the table doubles in size, and remains stable even after four cups of wine.

Butterfly opening mechanism or telescopic opening mechanism? It really doesn’t matter, because both types of openings can accommodate and serve six to thirty(!) diners, all the uncles, aunts, third-degree cousins, and mom’s friends.

With the butterfly opening mechanism, the dining table can stretch up to six meters long, while still keeping a relatively light profile. The Haggadah spoke of one smart dining table (credit: PR)

Meet Our Magical Console

Don’t know our expandable console yet? It’s a great invention, almost as great as the invention of the wheel (well, almost). On an everyday basis, it’s a small, minimalist piece of furniture, maybe even a desk. But on Seder night, it turns into a particularly impressive buffet table, and you can even attach it to your rectangular dining table.

Every Tribe Has Its Own Character

Do you prefer a round dining table like the Seder plate—where all the components laid out in a circle bring everyone together around a shared story? Or a rectangular table like the long night of the Haggadah—starting with a serious tone, but by the end, it’s filled with songs, laughter, and empty wine glasses? Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Let us just say, every preference is good, and every table has its advantages and disadvantages. The round table allows everyone to see each other, and you can’t hide when it’s time to sing “Dayenu.” On the other hand, the rectangular table lets you decorate it with several impressive design focal points.

Comfort is the Name of the Game

Whether you plan to read the Haggadah from start to finish, or you just want to get to the food as quickly as possible, dining chairs must be comfortable and cushioned. At Zaga, you’ll find a selection of dining chairs that are comfortable to sit on for extended periods. They’re festive, designed, beautiful, and… did we mention comfortable?

And if you're concerned about storing the chairs after the holiday—don’t worry! We have dining chairs that are not only beautiful and comfortable but also stack easily until the next festive meal.

With Zaga’s dining tables and chairs, Passover doesn’t feel like the tenth plague, because you can match two dining tables, attach a console, or double the size of your dining table with one easy movement. Your guests will feel at ease, and more importantly—you’ll be at ease too, not having to worry about all the work waiting for you after the meal. Simply put, with our dining areas, there’s not much work involved. This way, you’ll be free to focus on the real deal—the Haggadah reading... yes, we know; the real deal is matzah with chocolate spread.

Come to the “Land of Milk and Honey” of home design—visit our website or one of Zaga’s branches, and discover how a dining table can make your Seder night especially pleasant.