A new wine has been launched for the DAROM brand

This week, a launch event was held for a new wine from the DAROM wine brand by Yatir, which salutes and highlights the uniqueness of Israel’s southern wine region. The event took place at the Armonim restaurant, located at the "Dream Island" resort. Present at the event were Yaakov Ben Dor, CEO of Yatir Winery and DAROM; Eran Goldwasser, the winery’s winemaker; and Eliad Ben Shimon, CEO of "Dream Island," alongside journalists and influencers from the wine and alcohol industry.

At the event, the 2023 Cabernet Sauvignon was launched for the first time, joining the portfolio of wines from the southern brand. Yaakov Ben Dor, CEO of Yatir Winery and DAROM, said at the event: "The DAROM brand embodies our vision to highlight the uniqueness of the southern wine region and its inherent potential. With the launch of DAROM Cabernet Sauvignon 2023, we continue to expand the boundaries of the southern terroir and create wines that tell the story of the desert—accessible, exciting, and deeply rooted."