Terminal 1 resumes operations and the Taba crossing is also open

After upgrade and maintenance work, Terminal 1 at Ben Gurion Airport opened for domestic operations only. All domestic flights to destinations within Israel, particularly to Eilat (Ramon), will depart and land exclusively at Terminal 1.

During the month of April, approximately 1,400 international flights are expected to depart from Terminal 1, constituting about a quarter of the outbound flight volume from Ben Gurion Airport. The flights will be operated by various airlines to destinations across Europe, including: Sofia, Budapest, Bucharest, Berlin, Rome, Athens, Rhodes, Warsaw, Vienna, and more.

The Airports Authority emphasizes that passengers should check in advance from which terminal and which floor their flight is departing.

An increase of about 17% compared to last Passover (credit: REUVEN CASTRO)

Ramon Airport comes back to life

At Ramon Airport, which hasn’t seen international flight activity for a long time, about 70,000 passengers are expected to pass through during April on domestic flights from Ben Gurion Airport and Haifa — an increase of about 17% compared to last Passover.

In addition, international activity at Ramon has slightly increased: in addition to the two weekly flights from Eilat to Athens, on the eve of the Passover holiday, seven charter planes will land at the airport, bringing to the southern city about 1,000 tourists from France on direct flights from Paris. The planes will land on April 10 and 11 and will return the tourists to France after the second holiday.

For those heading to Sinai

Ahead of the summer season, the Begin Terminal in Taba has resumed continuous 24/7 operation, and Israelis can cross the southern border into Sinai. According to the Airports Authority’s data, about 50,000 vacationers have passed through the terminal since the beginning of the year, both entering and exiting. However, the Authority reminds that there is a travel warning for the Sinai Peninsula from the National Security Council, and it is recommended that vacationers stay updated accordingly.