There’s a new bad boy in town — and we made it official

Super designer Tom Ford unveils a new scent in the SIGNATURE collection, with a campaign starring actor John David Washington. Bois Pacifique is a perfect fragrance that lasts for hours thanks to the perfume oil and high-quality ingredients. A blend of quiet strength and wild freedom, it’s a raw, woody, sensual fragrance with notes of sandalwood, cedar, and oak, alongside touches of cardamom and turmeric that add a mysterious and addictive layer. In a powerful campaign shot among California's sequoia trees, Washington leads a journey into the new masculinity — one that radiates effortless confidence. Get ready to become addicted.

Price: NIS 555 for 50 ml | Available at pharmacy chains, Beyond Skin and Factory 54.

Clinique (credit: PR)

Dark circles, puffiness and fine lines around the eyes got you down? Clinique's new product is exactly what the delicate skin there needs. A rich cream that provides deep hydration, immediately reduces signs of fatigue, and improves skin appearance over time. It also strengthens the moisture barrier and protects against irritation — keeping the fresh look for hours. Listen, this cream really does the job for anyone who cares about their eye area.

Price: NIS 226 (worth every gram) | Available on the Clinique website, in their stores and in pharmacy chains.

Carolina Herrera (credit: PR abroad)

The new bad boy at luxury house Carolina Herrera: Bad Boy Elixir, a bold and powerful woody-aromatic fragrance with complete presence. The iconic lightning-bolt bottle returns in a deep, luxurious brown shade. We sprayed it — and we’re hooked.

Price: NIS 500 for 100 ml | Available in pharmacy and retail chains.

Bobbi Brown (credit: PR)

Dry skin? Tightness? Bobbi Brown has your back with serious 24-hour hydration, without oiliness or heaviness. This rich cream absorbs quickly, leaves the skin soft, fresh, and full of life, and gives you the healthy glow you deserve — because skin needs to drink too. I applied it early in the morning and the refreshing effect lasted until night. I was honestly surprised that even after washing my face, the moisture remained.

Price: NIS 310 | Available at Bobbi Brown stores, website, and pharmacy chains.

PAYOT (credit: PR)

Your skin is aging — that’s natural. But why let the "zombie" cells win? PAYOT’s serum fights them with an innovative formula based on cyclitol extract from ginkgo biloba, the world’s most resilient tree. Along with hyaluronic acid, pro-collagen, and niacinamide, this serum doubles skin renewal, smooths wrinkles, and improves elasticity and tone. Men, don’t be afraid! Even though the light texture and refreshing scent come in a bottle inspired by the 1920s, the result feels like the future.

Price: NIS 369 for 30 ml | Available in pharmacy chains, perfumeries, and drugstores.

Hava Zingboim (credit: courtesy of the brand)

Men and women alike looking for a serious upgrade to their skincare routine must check out the Remicronized Kit by Hava Zingboim. This is a powerful combination of a breakthrough serum and cream, based on Deep Skin technology, which delivers micronized fibrillar collagen and hyaluronic acid deep into the skin. The result? Firm, flexible, deeply hydrated and more radiant skin than ever. The bestselling kit includes a serum that boosts elasticity and improves texture, and a face cream that blurs wrinkles, firms skin, and provides natural flexibility and glow.

Price: NIS 1,084 per kit (instead of NIS 1,355) — until April 2025 | Available from PME-certified cosmeticians only, using the Hava Zingboim method.

Burberry (credit: PR abroad)

Burberry expands its Hero line with a deeper, bolder Intense version by perfumer Aurélien Guichard. With a powerful blend of cedarwood oils, black pepper, and a rich leather base, this new fragrance brings a sensual and confident interpretation to the modern man.

Price: NIS 768 for 100 ml | Available at Super-Pharm, BE, Hamashbir Lazarchan and April.

Armani (credit: PR abroad)

Armani’s blockbuster fragrance is back — stronger and more addictive than ever. Acqua di Giò Elixir is an intense reinterpretation of the classic scent — a heady mix of bergamot, green mandarin, violet and patchouli, creating a powerful, mysterious and effortlessly elegant fragrance. The bottle? Heavy, impressive, full of presence. The campaign? Aaron Taylor-Johnson in a sensual journey into the forces of nature. The result? A powerful fragrance with undeniable presence.

Price: NIS 565 for 50 ml | Available at the Armani boutique, pharmacy chains and select perfumeries.