A.L.M expands: New flagship store in Gilliot, and ambitious target for the end of 2025

The electrical and digital chain A.L.M continues its expansion trend that began about five years ago with the appointment of Ori Lahav as CEO of the network and is renewing with an experiential flagship store, alongside international and Israeli brands, at the Big Fashion Gilliot shopping complex.

The store, which will be open on Shabbat, includes a wide range of products in various categories and features the largest and most diverse vacuum cleaner wall (robotic and stick models) in Israel. In addition, the store offers: Screens, mobile phones and technology, beauty products for men and women, kitchen appliances, refrigerators, ovens, washing machines and dryers, air conditioning products, air conditioners, and more.

Additionally, a special hologram station was established in the store to present products in 3D, allowing customers to experience the products' capabilities and features.

In the coming month, the Gilliot store will be joined by four new branches to be opened by the chain in Jaffa, Modiin, Ofakim, and Tiberias. With the opening of these branches, A.L.M will reach 54 stores, with a goal of finishing 2025 with a nationwide spread of 60 stores, a record number since the chain was established 47 years ago. Ori Lahav, A.L.M CEO (credit: EYAL TOUEG, official site)

Since the beginning of 2025, A.L.M has opened four new stores: In Rehovot, Gedera, Kfar Hahoresh, and the flagship store in Gilliot. In 2024, A.L.M opened no less than 10 new stores: Segula Petah Tikva, Ra'anana, Karmi Gat, Rishon Lezion (the Chonim Konim complex), Zichron Yaakov, Ramle Mall, and two stores in Eilat, at the Ice Mall and the new Seven Stars Mall, joining the two veteran stores in the city at Big Eilat and the City of Days Mall.

Ori Lahav, CEO of A.L.M Electrical and Digital, stated: "In recent years, we have set ourselves a central goal of expanding to new and central locations, which, together with the facelift process in existing stores, will allow us to reach new and diverse audiences and offer a wider range of products in all categories and at all price levels. As part of the network's growth and renewal process, we have opened stores in cities where we were not present, improved the locations of existing stores, and strengthened our operations in Eilat with the opening of a fourth store. We intend to continue establishing A.L.M as the leading electrical and digital chain in Israel, enabling us to offer a professional and unique shopping experience that includes personal and pleasant service, along with a huge variety of products and attractive prices in all categories."