The "Babushka" of suitcases: We tested 3 suitcases that fit inside each other

Ahead of the travel season, which is returning with the upcoming Passover and the summer that follows, we tested the "Vista" suitcase brand from "Marco Polo," which offers a set of three suitcases in sizes 20 inches (51 cm), 24 inches (61 cm), and 28 inches (71 cm), which fit inside each other. This means that the small trolley fits into the mid-sized suitcase for short trips, and the large suitcase fits for long-term travel/vacations. We call the set: The "Babushka" of suitcases, even though this is not a new invention.

The suitcases are essentially copies of each other, just in different sizes. Each suitcase is made of 600D polyester fabric (with a thin PVC coating on the back, making it durable and water-resistant), and each suitcase has the option of expanding its volume with a zipper and an extremely lightweight internal trolley mechanism. The four wheels of the suitcase rotate 360 degrees, and it has an integrated USB connection for charging a mobile device.

Inside each suitcase is a main compartment with elastic straps to secure the contents, an internal mesh pocket with a zipper closure, and two external pockets. The ergonomic handle is easy to fold, meaning it fits easily into the designated space when not in use. There are also carry handles on the top and side of the suitcase, where you place the flight sticker at check-in.

The Vista suitcase brand from Marco Polo (credit: studio kal gav)

The Disadvantage of the Set

Additionally, the suitcase features high-quality nylon zippers that open and close easily. On the back of the suitcase, there is a designated spot to write personal details – a kind of retractable tab.

The disadvantage of the set is that it consists of soft suitcases, meaning that despite the attractive design, practicality, and comfort, they are not made of an exterior material that protects against falls or impacts. However, plastic has been integrated into the corners of the suitcase to protect against abrasion. This plastic is also colorful, which helps identify the suitcase when it moves among many others on the conveyor belt at the airport. The big advantage of the set is in home storage: instead of a closet that holds space for three suitcases, only space for the large suitcase is needed, as the two smaller ones fit inside it.

The official price of the three-suitcase Vista set is NIS 1,249 (definitely not cheap), but we found it on the ZAP website for NIS 928, which is quite a reasonable price. The set comes in the colors: dark purple, black, navy, light gray, and petrol. It has a three-year warranty from Kal Gav, the official importer of Outdoor Revolution.