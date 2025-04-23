The products that will make your summer

The Bottles That Will Make You Drink More Water

The colorful and stylish water bottles will once again become an inseparable part of our day. When it's summer and hot outside, drinking plenty of water is a must, and the way to remember to drink is to keep a bottle close by. From glass bottles with floral designs to recycled bottles in bold colors – everyone can find the perfect bottle to reflect their personality. At Max Stock, you'll find a wide range of bottles in various designs to suit any summer look you choose. Max Stock water bottles - NIS 20 (credit: Maxstock, official site)

Don't Forget Your Pets

It's important that we also protect the health of our four-legged friends. While for most dogs and cats, their fur replaces sunscreen, just like us, they need to be reminded to drink to maintain hydration – even if they have a water bowl within tail’s reach.

Royal Canin, the French manufacturer of the super-premium brand for dog and cat nutrition and health, offers specially designed pouches of wet food that complement dry food and contain all the nutrients and minerals the animal needs, with about 75% moisture content, compared to just about 8% in dry food. Additionally, the wet food pouch packaging allows it to be taken on outings or outdoor activities, without dealing with packaging or portion measurement. The dry food combined with wet food formulas are tailored to dogs and cats by size, age, breed, lifestyle, activity level, health conditions, and more.

Royal Canin (credit: PR)

Refreshing Beverages

When it's hot, humid, and sticky outside, there's nothing like a cold, light, and refreshing drink. Corona beer, always synonymous with freshness and a sense of freedom, symbolizes summer more than anything else. Until now it was exclusively associated with its iconic bottle, but now, for the first time, Corona beer offers consumers a new way to enjoy it – poured directly from the tap into a unique glass accompanied by a slice of lime. Israel is one of the first countries in the world chosen for this launch, alongside leading markets like the UK, France, the UAE, and the Nordic countries. Draft Corona beer can be found in bars, various restaurants, and beach venues. Corona beer (credit: PR)

Moving on to wine, with a Moscato Rosé from the Private Collection series, vintage 2024 – a sparkling pink wine made from Moscato grapes, bubbly and sweet, characterized by aromas of raspberry and blueberries. It has a medium body and balanced sweetness. Suitable for gatherings with friends, parties, and picnics. Alcohol content: 5.5%. Chill well and serve at a temperature of 5–6°C. Recommended retail price: NIS 45.

Also available is a Sauvignon Blanc from the Selected series, vintage 2024 – a dry white wine made from Sauvignon Blanc grapes, with a light character, refreshing and balanced acidity, and a pleasant citrusy finish. Suitable for light meals, cheese, and fish pairings. Alcohol content: 12%. Chill and serve at the recommended temperature of 8–10°C. Recommended retail price: NIS 35. Sauvignon Blanc Selected and Moscato Rosé (credit: EYAL KEREN, official site)

And how can we do without something sparkling? Despite the cava crisis, the Scottish wine and alcohol division of Israco is expanding the selection and is now launching in Israel a new Passover-kosher cava under the supervision of the OU and the approval of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel: Codorniu Classico Cava Brut. This cava has a very pale straw-yellow color with fine bubbles that create a durable and attractive foam. Its dry taste is perfectly balanced with a refreshing, light, and distinctive finish. It’s suitable as an aperitif alongside ethnic foods and dishes that incorporate nuts, various savory quiches, and appetizers. It also serves as a great base for mixed drinks. Recommended retail price: NIS 29.90. Recommended drinking temperature: 6–12°C. Available at Tiv Taam branches, specialty stores, restaurants, and select bars. Codorniu Classico Cava Brut (credit: official site, PR)

Products for the Perfect Trip

Summer is the perfect season for nature trips, and it’s worth getting the right gear, like the dual coffee set from Outdoor Revolution, which is the perfect solution for enjoying coffee outdoors. The kit includes a compact, lightweight gas burner, foldable support legs for pots, a gas canister, a high-quality aluminum finjan (Turkish coffee pot), three cups, and two storage containers. Recommended price: NIS 385. Outdoor Revolution (credit: studio kal gav)

Additionally, it’s recommended to get a portable, foldable, telescopic stool with quick opening. The stool folds easily and compactly for storage and has a fabric carrying handle. It supports a maximum weight of up to 150 kg and is suitable for outdoor and urban trips. Recommended price: NIS 145. A portable, foldable, telescopic stool (credit: studio kal gav)

And if you've already got a stool and coffee kit, you should have a quality bag to carry it all. The Trinity backpack provides all the comfort and space you need. The backpack fabric is water-repellent and abrasion-resistant, keeping your gear protected from changing weather. Price: NIS 229. The Trinity backpack (credit: studio kal gav)

Solutions for Events

Ahead of the upcoming event season, luxury lingerie brand JACK KUBA offers all the solutions to look perfect in evening wear, including a wide range of shapewear, neckline stickers, and adhesive cups that eliminate the need for a bra. Available at JACK KUBA stores and online at jack-kuba.co.il. JACK KUBA (credit: PR)

Smart in the Sun

ERROCA sunglasses by Super-Pharm will protect your eyes from the strong sun of the hot season. The price of each pair of sunglasses is NIS 299 and they are available on the website and in the chain's branches: https://erroca.co.il/.

Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun Sunscreen Emulsion – the sunscreen emulsion that broke the internet. A new-generation chemical sunscreen containing soothing ingredients, making it suitable for all skin types. Enriched with rice extract (30%) and probiotics, it absorbs well and leaves no residue. Price: NIS 77.60. Available at Super-Pharm branches and Super-Pharm online. ERROCA sunglasses and Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun Sunscreen Emulsion (credit: PR)

Care Packages

Premium skincare brand Lierac Paris is launching three therapeutic dermo-cosmetic care sets, perfect as gifts or for personal pampering, at a promotional discount of 25%–39%.

Premium Voluptuous Set – price: NIS 530 instead of NIS 700 (25% off)

Hydragenist Set with 98% natural ingredients for a radiant skin appearance – price: NIS 269 instead of NIS 440 (39% off)

Lift Integral Set – injection-like effect without injections – price: NIS 370 instead of NIS 500 (26% off)

The promotions are valid until 21.4.25 and are available from authorized Lierac Paris cosmeticians and physicians at the Lierac Israel website: www.lierac.co.il

Lierac Paris (credit: ASSAF LEVY, official site) The Surprising Ice Cream

Ben & Jerry’s Israel plans to surprise the market with a series of innovations for summer 2025, including the launch of sorbet in individual portions, expanding the “Cookie Dough” product line with a new cone and a new-flavor sandwich pack. All these are intended to enrich the brand portfolio, enhance the brand experience, and respond to current trends in the ice cream market and consumer demands. Ben & Jerry’s summer 2025 (credit: PR)

Dress Accordingly

Teva Naot offers the Shahar EVA model – ultra-lightweight flip-flops made of high-quality rubber, with two straps and adjustable buckles for a perfect fit. Price: NIS 229. Teva Naot (credit: PR)