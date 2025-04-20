Ghost structure or luxury hotel? The plan that is changing the face of Haifa

After years of neglect and deterioration, the legendary casino complex in the Bat Galim neighborhood of Haifa is set to become a luxury tourism hub. The subcommittee of the Haifa local committee approved this week a recommendation to the regional committee for a new construction plan for the complex, which includes the establishment of a 110-room hotel.

The approved plan proposes to preserve the historic structure of the casino and add four floors to it, making the entire building seven stories tall. The planned hotel will comply with the height restrictions in the comprehensive plan for the Bat Galim neighborhood. An additional two-story wing will be built next to the main building, which will include a restaurant serving both hotel guests and the general public.

An important aspect of the new plan is the preservation of the public character of the historic pool complex. The area will remain dedicated to public use and will be devoted to cultural, sports, and leisure activities. The plan guarantees free public access, with an open passage from the planned promenade along Rosenfeld Pier into the pool area and to the beach.

The casino complex in Bat Galim (credit: Rendering by Gordon Architects)

The project represents a breakthrough in preservation and urban development in Haifa. The combination of preserving the historic structure with future tourism development is expected to revive the entire area, which was once a hub of vibrant activity.

The plan is the result of an in-depth process that included numerous discussions with the professional team from the Engineering Administration of the municipality, as well as public participation meetings led by Deputy Mayor, Attorney Sarit Golan-Steinberg. The professional team reviewed all the feedback received in order to develop a balanced plan that meets both development and preservation needs. Bat Galim neighborhood, Haifa (credit: SHIR TOREM/FLASH90)

The complex is located at a strategic point where the promenade, Bat Galim Boulevard, and the beach meet, and is part of a broader plan to develop the city's coastal strip. The project is designed to integrate into the development plan for the Rosenfeld Promenade, which the municipality is currently advancing.

Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav: "The plan we approved will allow us to restore the existing building, which has been abandoned and dangerous for decades, and to establish hotel rooms and a restaurant on and next to it. Additionally, the plan will open the land adjacent to the casino complex for public use, so the historical construction area will be open to the public with access to the water next to a public pool. The plan will integrate with the development plan for the Rosenfeld Promenade, which we are advancing at this time."