ROG flow Z13: Play anywhere, anytime

The ASUS ROG Flow Z13 is an exceptional device in the gaming market, combining the mobility and convenience of a tablet with the powerful capabilities of high-performance gaming computers, allowing users to comfortably play or work on heavy software anywhere and anytime.

The ROG Flow Z13 is a hybrid device, something that gamers like me could only dream of a decade ago—a small laptop capable of running demanding games on a high-quality screen. Today, these devices are starting to flood the market, offering an entirely new experience for mobile gamers.

In terms of design and performance, this is a full-fledged gaming laptop. It comes with a 13.4-inch OLED touchscreen with a 2.5K resolution and a 180Hz refresh rate—an excellent starting point for graphics work and gaming. The hybrid design is intended for gamers and content creators, offering powerful hardware in an exceptionally compact frame. It’s perfect for business trips with impressive energy efficiency and the new AMD Ryzen™ AI MAX+ 395 processor, which features advanced AI capabilities, along with a very powerful Radeon 8060S graphics card. The device is equipped with ultra-fast LPDDR5X memory and up to 1TB PCIe® Gen 4 SSD storage. The Flow Z13 not only delivers power for gaming and creative tasks, but it can also run large language models with 70 billion parameters—an impressive feat for a 13-inch device—and grants access to advanced AI tools, running them locally.

Weighing only 1.2 kg (without the keyboard cover), the laptop is easy to carry throughout the day. It also features a large 70-watt battery with fast charging. In terms of design, it is a true gaming laptop, strongly associated with ASUS's successful ROG series, known for its futuristic designs. The back part of the laptop, on the rear chassis, is partially transparent, providing a direct view of the motherboard, and includes RGB lighting within the chassis. A premium anti-fingerprint coating helps reduce smudges and dirt marks, so it’s easy to keep it looking clean. A new cooling system combining a stainless steel and copper vapor chamber, along with liquid metal, ensures quiet operation even under heavy load.

The ROG Flow Z13 is an incredibly versatile device, with easy adaptability to different situations. Thanks to the built-in stand and attached keyboard (which folds up to 180 degrees), users can easily switch between a classic laptop experience and a tablet mode. If you want to turn it into the ultimate gaming machine, simply connect an external display, mouse, or game controller. For extra power, you can also connect it to the ROG XG Mobile, which will provide additional graphics processing power for heavier tasks such as 3D work. The device is equipped with an HDMI 2.1 port for connecting monitors, two USB Type-C ports, and a USB Type-A port, along with standard internet and Bluetooth connections. The laptop is available exclusively at KSP. The recommended retail price is NIS 12,799.