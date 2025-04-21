eSIM – the secret feature of your smartphone that can save you a fortune

The article was written in collaboration with eSIM Fly

eSIM is one of the most useful features in new smartphones, and it can save you a lot of money on browsing and communication when you’re outside of Israel. It is an innovative technology that eliminates the need for physical SIM cards, allowing you to switch between different cellular packages with the press of a button – without changing cards or dealing with local carriers. Sounds good? Wait until you see how simple it is.

What is eSIM and how does it work?

eSIM (Embedded SIM) is essentially a digital SIM that is built into your smartphone, replacing the regular physical SIM card. Today, there's no need to insert a dedicated SIM card into the SIM slot and worry about losing your Israeli SIM card. All you need to do is install a digital profile directly onto the device and connect to a cellular network anywhere in the world.

The service works simply:

Choose a data package through eSIM providers like esimfly based on your destination.

Receive a QR code by email after purchase. Scan the code through your device's settings, and the profile will automatically load. Start browsing the local network at high speed, without swapping cards or waiting for activation.

Why is eSIM a huge savings compared to other options?

If you’ve ever purchased a data package from Israeli cellular providers, you probably realized that the prices are unreasonable – dozens or even hundreds of shekels for just a few gigabytes. eSIM packages, on the other hand, offer much more competitive prices, with full flexibility that allows you to tailor the package exactly to your needs.

Cost comparison between eSIM, physical SIM, and international data packages from Israeli companies.

Here is the translation of the table into English:

Parameter eSIM (through esimfly) Local SIM abroad Data package from Israeli provider Average price for 5GB About $10-20 $15-30 100-200 NIS Ease of activation Immediate, no card required Requires purchase at the airport Activation in advance or through an app Support for multiple lines Yes, can store multiple profiles No, requires SIM card replacement No, requires physical card Availability in different countries Over 190 countries Only in one country Depends on the Israeli provider

Which devices support eSIM?

If you have a modern smartphone from the past few years, your device likely supports this technology. Brands like Apple, Samsung, and Google have already adopted eSIM in most of their new models.

Devices that support eSIM:

iPhone Devices

iPhone 15, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13, 12, 11, XS, XR

iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd generations)

Samsung Devices

Galaxy S24, S23, S22, S21, S20

Galaxy Z Fold, Z Flip (new editions)

Galaxy Note 20

Google Pixel Devices

Pixel 8, Pixel 7, Pixel 6, Pixel 5

To check if your device supports eSIM, go to settings, search for "Cellular Networks," and see if there is an option to add an eSIM profile.

Where can you travel with eSIM?

eSIM as a feature in a smartphone allows you to travel almost anywhere in the world and stay connected easily, without having to deal with physical SIM cards. If you're planning a trip to the USA, for example, an eSIM package for the USA is an excellent solution – it lets you browse quickly and at an affordable price, without wasting time at the airport or paying for an expensive roaming package. This way, you can stay connected at all times, from anywhere, easily and simply.

Why do you need eSIM for your next trip abroad?

No need to swap cards (and worry about losing the Israeli SIM)

In the past, to use a local SIM, you had to remove the Israeli SIM, keep it in a safe place, and pray it wouldn’t get lost. With eSIM, all of this is avoided – you simply add a new line without touching your existing number.

Automatic connection – right from the airport

When you land at your destination, there's no need to search for a SIM booth or rush to buy a package. As soon as the plane lands, the eSIM automatically connects to the local network, and you can navigate, order a taxi, and update your family that you’ve arrived safely.

Significant savings on internet and communication costs

Instead of paying hundreds of shekels for an overpriced data package, esimfly offers you international cellular packages starting from just a few dollars. You can choose daily, weekly, or monthly packages – and only pay for what you really need.

The ability to store multiple profiles on one device

If you're traveling to multiple countries on the same trip, you don’t need to swap SIM cards every time. With eSIM, you can store multiple profiles on your device and switch between them easily through the settings.

Are there any disadvantages?

Like all good things, eSIM has a few small disadvantages. Not all phones support it yet, so it’s a good idea to check if your device is compatible. Also, setting up the service requires a little investment because it takes some time before this process becomes truly intuitive. Additionally, most eSIM packages are designed for data usage only (not for calls), so if you need phone calls, make sure to arrange this in advance. These are the main challenges of using eSIM, but if your phone supports the service, our recommendation is to spend a few minutes learning how it works, and make your life easier and cheaper.

How to start using eSIM from esimfly?

Switching to eSIM is easy and doesn’t require special technical knowledge. All you need to do is:

Visit the esimfly website and choose your destination. Select a data package that suits your needs in terms of data volume and length of stay. Pay online and receive the QR code by email within minutes. Scan the code in your device settings and connect to the local network in seconds.

Can you make regular phone calls with eSIM?

eSIM allows you to connect to the internet conveniently and quickly, but when it comes to regular phone calls, it depends on the service provider you choose. Most eSIM packages for international travel focus only on data and do not support phone calls or SMS. If you need phone calls, you can always use apps like WhatsApp or Skype to make calls over the internet. In some cases, there are eSIM providers that offer combined packages that include both data and talk time. These packages give you the flexibility to use phone services directly through the provider, without needing to download additional apps, and are usually much more affordable. This way, you can manage both your browsing and calls from one place, without worrying about external services or paying extra.

Bottom line: Why switch to eSIM with esimfly?

Looking for an easy, fast, and affordable way to stay connected abroad? eSIM is the best solution for you. Instead of wasting time searching for physical SIM cards and spending hundreds of shekels on data, you can download a digital profile and connect to the network quickly and affordably. It’s great that you can now travel abroad for less money and spend the extra on really fun trips. Want to visit Manhattan? Los Angeles? Paris? Vienna? Bucharest? Costa Rica? Have fun and don’t forget to connect to eSIM with the eSIMFLY app and enjoy a comfortable, affordable, and accessible browsing experience.